Amazon Unveils Ring Drone Cam, a Flying Home Security Device

Amazon's Ring unveils the Ring Drone Cam, a £187 flying security camera that patrols homes on schedules, alarms, or owner commands, with US shipping dates set.

Amazon has unveiled the Ring Drone Cam, a flying home security device priced at £187 that can patrol a property on command. The gadget is part of a new range of autonomous security products launched by the tech giant's Ring division, more than a decade after Amazon turned doorbells into security cameras.

Unlike fixed cameras, the Ring Drone Cam can move around a property and check areas that fixed devices cannot reach. It can follow scheduled patrol routes, respond automatically when alarms are triggered, or be sent out on demand by homeowners.

Also read Amazon’s Ring debuts security robots including a drone

Ring Drone Cam Mapping and Patrol Routes

The Ring Drone Cam creates a digital floor plan of a home during setup, then flies its own routes through the property. During setup, users carry the drone around their home so the system can learn the layout.

The system identifies rooms, suggests patrol points and works out routes around obstacles such as furniture. Users can simply tap a location on a digital map, and the drone will navigate there by itself.

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The compact aircraft features a 2K camera, multiple LED lights and enough battery life for roughly eight to 10 minutes of flight before returning to its dock. Both the Ring Drone Cam and the second device, the Ring Rover Cam, are powered by an AI navigation system called AI Pilot.

Ring Founder Explains Why the Drone Exists

Ring says the drone was created after customers said they wanted protection in locations where they did not necessarily want permanent cameras installed. The company's answer was a device that could go where fixed hardware could not.

Jamie Siminoff, Ring's founder and chief inventor, said the honest answer was not more cameras but reimagining what a security device could be. He described that kind of invention as hard and time-consuming, and said Ring kept working on it until the product was right.

Siminoff also framed the drone as the start of a future in which proactive, autonomous protection is available to every home and every business. Ring also argues that the moving lights could deter intruders by creating the impression that a security guard is searching the property with a flashlight.

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Amazon stressed that both devices are designed to be seen and heard. The company said the Ring Drone's propellers are not quiet and that the Ring Rover's light tower is bright and easy to spot, so that an intruder knows they have been noticed. Amazon's position is that both devices are built to deter, not just to monitor.

Ring Rover Cam Pricing and US Shipping Dates

The Ring Rover Cam costs $999 (£750) and is due to begin shipping in the US on December 16. It is aimed at businesses rather than households.

The Ring Rover Cam is a wheeled robotic patrol device designed for offices, warehouses and shops. It carries a camera mounted on an adjustable mast, along with a siren and two-way audio features.

The Ring Drone Cam, priced at $249 (£187), is expected to follow on January 27 of the following year. At the moment, Ring has not announced a UK launch date, so British buyers have no confirmed release schedule for either device.