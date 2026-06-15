Amazon Unveils Resilient Network Graphs to Slash Data Center Power Use and Boost Efficiency

Amazon Web Services introduces Resilient Network Graphs (RNG), a new architecture combining hardware like ShuffleBox and software like Spraypoint to drastically cut power consumption and improve throughput in data centers, drawing on pioneering mathematical models.

Amazon Web Services has developed a new network architecture called Resilient Network Graphs ( RNG ) to improve power efficiency and resilience in its data centers . According to a 2026 report, the technology will enable AWS to use 69% fewer routers and switches and 40% less power while achieving 33% better throughput.

The RNG approach draws on the random network graph theory from 1959 by Hungarian mathematicians, specifically the Erdős-Rényi model, which uses random but statistically predictable connections. Two key innovations make it possible: the ShuffleBox, a hardware device that randomizes physical cable connections, and Spraypoint, a software routing algorithm that spreads traffic across multiple paths.

Traditional data centers rely on a fat‑tree structure, which requires massive cabling and many hardware components but remains inefficient due to a limited number of fixed paths. RNG replaces this with many random routes, reducing bottlenecks and hardware needs. Optical circuit switching (OCS) is also at the core, transmitting data purely as light without electrical conversion at intermediate nodes, cutting power use.

Spraypoint randomly sprays packets across neighboring routers, letting intermediate nodes forward them to the destination, which helps balance load and prevent congestion. The timing is critical because data centers are consuming ever more electricity. A separate analysis noted that 30 data centers are seeking construction permits in New York State alone; if built, they would consume more power than the entire country of Ireland, straining already aging grids.

Residents near new facilities have seen utility bills jump as much as 267% compared to five years ago. Amazon's own massive footprint-revealed in 2025 to be twice as large as previously thought-means its efficiency efforts could have a substantial environmental and economic impact. The company's data centers have been linked to the construction of new gas plants and the extended operation of coal plants.

Water use is another concern: reports show Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are building large, water‑intensive cooling systems in some of the world's driest regions, raising sustainability questions. While RNG is not a complete solution, it represents a significant step toward greener, more resilient cloud infrastructure. The technology will be rolled out across AWS's global network, potentially setting a new industry standard for how massive data centers are built and powered





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Amazon AWS Data Centers Resilient Network Graphs RNG Shufflebox Spraypoint Power Efficiency Network Architecture Erdős-Rényi Model

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