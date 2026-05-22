Amazon UK Boss Proposes Mandatory Work Experience for Teenagers to Address Youth Unemployment

John Boumphrey, the UK boss of Amazon, has called for mandatory work experience for teenagers as a solution to the nation's youth unemployment crisis. He has claimed that the education system is not preparing young people for entry-level jobs and suggested that work experience can teach them essential skills like teamwork, communication, and problem-solving. His proposal comes as the first three months of 2022 saw a record youth employment rate of 16.2 per cent among 16 to 24-year-olds.

The UK boss of Amazon, John Boumphrey, has proposed mandatory work experience for teenagers as a potential solution to the 'national crisis' of youth unemployment .

He claimed that the education system was not producing young people ready for work and argued that it was unfair to label them as work-shy. His remarks came amid record youth unemployment levels, with 16.2 per cent of 16 to 24-year-olds out of work in the first quarter of 2022.

Boumphrey suggested that even one week of work experience could be a transformative experience for young people, teaching them essential skills like teamwork, communication, and problem-solving that are hard to learn in school. Many business leaders have complained about increased costs impacting their ability to hire young workers, making Boumphrey's proposal a potential win-win solution for both employers and employees





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Education Business Youth Unemployment Education System Mandatory Work Experience Amazon UK Boss John Boumphrey Skills Learning Communications

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