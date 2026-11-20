Amazon Studios is developing a new TV series adaptation of the cult classic The Prisoner. Susan Montford and Don Murphy lead the project as executive producers for the upcoming modernized version.

Amazon Studios is currently developing a new modern adaptation of the British cult classic spy series The Prisoner. This project marks the second official remake attempt for the show, which originally debuted on the ITV network in 1967. The studio is moving forward with the series even though the original run concluded nearly 60 years ago.

Development Team And Executive Producers Lead Project

Susan Montford, Don Murphy, Philippe Maigret, and Lucienne Papon have officially signed on as executive producers for this new iteration. The production team represents a mix of television executives and seasoned film producers who bring diverse experience to the table. No showrunner has been selected for the series as the project remains in early development stages.

Also read New ‘The Prisoner’ Series in the Works as Amazon Picks Up Rights (Exclusive)

Philippe Maigret and Lucienne Papon currently work at ITV, the original broadcaster of the 1967 series. Susan Montford and Don Murphy operate through their own production company called Angry Films. This partnership brings together established television industry leaders with veteran feature film producers to oversee the creative direction.

Don Murphy has produced every single live-action Transformers movie in addition to the animated feature Transformers One. He has also collaborated extensively with Susan Montford on various projects including Real Steel, Shoot Em Up, While She Was Out, and Vampire Academy. Their previous track record suggests a focus on high-concept genre entertainment.

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Comparing Remake Attempts With The Original 1967 Series

The original 1967 series was created by Patrick McGoohan who played an intelligence agent known as Number Six. The agent gets kidnapped and taken to an unusual location called The Village where no one is called by their real names. The character is always monitored and under threat while trying to figure out a way to escape his situation.

ITV only aired 17 episodes of the original Prisoner back in 1967 and 1968. The series received a nomination for Best Dramatic Presentation at the Hugo Awards despite its short run. McGoohan co-starred with Angelo Muscat, Peter Swanwick, Denis Shaw, and Fenella Fielding in the production.

Critical reception for the original series has remained exceptionally strong over the decades. The Prisoner is considered one of the greatest sci-fi fantasy TV shows of all time by many fans. It currently holds a perfect score among critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 93% rating with audiences.

Previous Miniseries And Future Production Plans

The strong reception of the original material was not enough to convince the network to renew the series initially. It took 41 years after the end of The Prisoner for any remake to finally make it to air. A six-episode miniseries aired in 2009 featuring Ian McKellen, Jim Caviezel, and Ruth Wilson.

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The 2009 version featured a solid cast including Jim Caviezel, Ruth Wilson, Jamie Campbell Bower, Hayley Atwell, and Lennie James. Ian McKellen and cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister even scored Emmy nominations for their work. Unfortunately, reviews were not kind to that show which has a 17% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Previous attempts to create a movie based on The Prisoner involved big names like Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott, and Simon West. None of those film projects ever materialized before Amazon Studios decided to pursue a television series instead. Executives at the studio reportedly consider The Prisoner a priority for their upcoming slate of content.

As the development process is still very early, no actors have been cast for the Amazon version yet. A specific production schedule has not been announced for the new series. The project aims to deliver a modern twist on the short-lived original series while maintaining its mysterious and dystopian appeal.