Amazon Selects New James Bond Actor Amid Denis Villeneuve Tests

Amazon and director Denis Villeneuve are in final talks for the new James Bond. This article ranks Daniel Craig's five films, analyzing the transition from Eon Productions to MGM's new era.

Amazon and director Denis Villeneuve are in the final round of tests to find the newest actor to slip into a tuxedo and sip some martinis. Whoever that actor is, he will take over a legacy left behind by greats like Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, and most recently, Daniel Craig. The announcement marks a significant shift in the franchise's history as it moves into a new chapter under different studio stewardship.

New Bond Actor Selection Process

Amazon has officially begun the search for the successor to Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond. Director Denis Villeneuve is reportedly involved in the final stages of casting decisions. This development follows the departure of Craig, who officially retired from the role after fifteen years. His tenure is widely considered one of the most successful and nuanced eras of the franchise.

Also read Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult Test for Next James Bond Role

The transition highlights a major change in ownership and creative control. Eon Productions, the company formed by Albert Broccoli and Harry Saltzman, had been behind every official James Bond movie since the beginning with Dr. No. That era ended with the new venture that ceded that control to Amazon MGM. Craig was the last face of the franchise under that traditional stewardship.

Ranking Daniel Craig's Five Bond Films

Even if every film of his wasn't perfect and often chafed against the expectations of some Bond purists, the actor did the role proud. We have officially ranked his five movies to analyze his impact on the series. The films span from the gritty reboot of 2006 to the final chapter in 2021, showcasing a clear evolution in tone and style.

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Craig's debut initially faced immediate backlash for his casting, mostly due to the fact that he has blond hair. The horror of this perceived deviation from tradition was short-lived. Craig would immediately toss those unfounded concerns into a dumpster like a body when he made his sterling debut as the character. Over five films, he redefined the spy for a modern audience.

Analysis of Spectre and Quantum of Solace

After the resurrecting success of Skyfall, much of that film's creative team, including director Sam Mendes, returned for Spectre. Despite becoming one of the highest grossing Bond films of all time, and winning an Academy Award for Sam Smith's theme song, the film is almost universally regarded as Craig's worst. It often ranks low in the franchise overall for being boring.

The film has many issues which hold it back, from trying to tie together all the loose threads from Craig's previous films into one narrative to its failed attempt at misdirection regarding its villain. The greatest cardinal sin of Spectre is that it lacks the essential intrigue that defines a Bond movie. The opening action sequence is spectacularly choreographed, and the technical craft of the film is uniformly excellent.

Thanks to the resolution of legal issues dating back decades, Eon Productions was able to reintroduce the titular villainous organization, which had previously featured prominently in the franchise. In the film, the organization is revealed to have been behind all the previous villains in the Craig continuity. Christoph Waltz is cast as their leader, Blofeld.

Direct Sequel to Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace serves as a direct sequel to Casino Royale, picking up literal moments after that film's ending. Marc Forster was a left-field choice for the film's director. The action sequences were criticized for their shaky-cam visuals borrowed from the Bourne franchise. However, the film successfully operates as a leaner, meaner Bond thriller that finds the spy out for revenge with an aesthetic that is stripped to the bone.

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Hot take: Quantum of Solace is not a bad movie. It may not be a great Bond movie in the traditional sense, but it is a defiantly different one that can be enjoyed as its own vibe. Any follow-up to Casino Royale was going to struggle to match the standard it set. The sequel famously suffered from an accelerated production thanks to an impending writer's strike which affected its script.

While some of the earlier Bond movies had plots that followed lines laid down in their predecessors, Quantum of Solace stands apart. Everything from the tech to the villain to the Bond girls are given a grounded, gritty makeover. It may not be the Bond movie that fans wanted in 2008, but it is an interesting exercise showing how far the boundaries of the franchise can be pushed.

Future of the Franchise Under Amazon

What that means for the future of the franchise remains to be seen. What it means for Craig is that he was its last face under that stewardship. That face played Bond in five movies, and we have officially ranked them. The new leadership will likely bring different creative visions and potentially different actors.

The end of Craig's era also turned out to be the end of the Eon era. While various rights and licenses had changed hands back and forth over the years, Eon always had creative control of the franchise. The new venture with Amazon MGM marks a distinct departure from that long-standing tradition. The industry will be watching closely to see how the next actor handles the weight of this iconic role.