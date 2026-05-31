Amazon's Spider-Man Noir TV Series Deviates from Comics

Amazon's new TV series based on Spider-Man Noir deviates from the comics in several key ways, starting with the character's origin story. The show introduces Ben Reilly, a down-on-his-luck Spider-Man who has changed his name and has a greater tally of kills due to his experience in World War I.

Amazon's new TV series based on Spider-Man Noir deviates from the comics in several key ways, starting with the character's origin story. Instead of Peter Parker, the show introduces Ben Reilly , a down-on-his-luck Spider-Man who has changed his name and has a greater tally of kills due to his experience in World War I . The show's creator, Oren Uziel, explained that Peter Parker feels too synonymous with a high school kid, whereas Ben Reilly is an older character who has known war.

This change turns The Spider into someone who is more animal than man, with a DNA mutation that makes him revert to nature when unfocused, drugged, or injured. The show also introduces a new origin story for The Spider, one that involves monstrous genetic experiments conducted by the Germans during World War I. In contrast to the comics, where Peter Parker was bitten by a spider-god, The Spider is bitten by a monstrous Man-Spider, which gives him his powers and makes his DNA stable.

The show also introduces a new set of villains, who are all victims of German science experiments and have become known as 'monsters.

' They possess powers just as remarkable as The Spider's, differentiating this universe from Spider-Man Noir's. The show's version of Cat Hardy is also a major change from the comics, where she was a nightclub owner and lover of reporter Ben Urich. In the show, she is a nightclub singer who becomes Ben Reilly's principal love interest, but ultimately proves to care more about the Sandman.

Overall, the show's creator has taken creative liberties with the character and story, resulting in a unique and fresh take on the Spider-Man universe





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Spider-Man Noir Amazon TV Series Ben Reilly World War I Monstrous Genetic Experiments

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