Amazon’s Ring debuts security robots including a drone

“For years, customers told us they wanted eyes in the places a fixed camera couldn’t reach,” Ring CEO Jamie Siminoff said.

The $250 Ring Drone Camera offers exactly what the product’s name implies — the technology to capture moving images from a lens affixed to a small quadcopter drone, Ring founder and chief inventor Jamie Siminoff said his customers have been asking for an expansion of the company’s popular doorbell cameras without having to install more cameras around the house.

“For years, customers told us they wanted eyes in the places a fixed camera couldn’t reach, and peace of mind in the spots they’d never want one,” Siminoff said in a statement released by the company Tuesday. “The honest answer wasn’t more cameras; it meant reimagining what a security device could be. That kind of invention is hard, and it takes time. But we kept at it until we got it right—and that’s Ring Robotics.

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It’s not just a new category of security; it’s the beginning of a future where proactive, autonomous protection is something every home and every business can have. ”The drone provides “wall-to-wall coverage,” according to Ring, with 148-degree peripheral vision and the ability to rotate 360 degrees to quickly spot potential threats. LED lights also equip it to work in “low-light environments” so that homeowners can “always get clear, crisp video,” the company said.

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The tool could be used to “investigate a disturbance” or be set to do “regular sweeps” of the property.

“Get a closer look wherever and whenever you need it without the cost and complexity of wiring up every corner of every room,” the company said.