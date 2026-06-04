Amazon's Proteus warehouse robot now plans tasks from worker prompts

Amazon's new Proteus robot takes plain-language instructions and expands warehouse automation.

Amazon has unveiled a new version of its autonomous Proteus robot that can take plain-language instructions from workers and operate across more areas of its fulfillment centers .

The robot was introduced at Amazon’s Delivering the Future event in London, where the company also announced plans to invest more than €10 billion in expanding and modernizing its European fulfillment network with robotics and automation technologies. Unlike earlier versions that were primarily limited to dock operations, the latest Proteus can move items throughout fulfillment sites. Employees can direct the robot using conversational text prompts rather than technical commands or programming interfaces.

According to Amazon, workers simply tell the robot what needs to be done. Proteus then determines the priority of the task, selects a route, and decides when to perform it. The update highlights how Amazon is increasingly combining robotics with artificial intelligence inside its warehouses. Rather than relying on predefined workflows, the company is testing systems that allow employees to communicate tasks more naturally, reducing the need for specialized training while improving operational flexibility.

The upgraded robot is designed to move heavy carts and handle physically demanding transport tasks inside fulfillment centers. Amazon says the goal is to reduce repetitive work for employees and allow them to focus on higher-value activities such as inventory management and quality control. The company is currently piloting the new Proteus in its research facilities and plans to begin deployment across Europe in the first half of 2027.

The announcement comes as Amazon accelerates its use of robotics and artificial intelligence across its operations network. , its touch-sensitive robot capable of handling items with greater precision. Amazon is also increasing deployment of STARK, a robotic tote-handling system that picks full storage bins from conveyors and places them onto carts. STARK was first piloted in Barcelona, Spain.

Amazon plans to deploy the system at 15 locations across Europe by 2027. The robotics investment forms part of a broader modernization effort across the company’s European operations network. Amazon said it plans to create 25,000 additional jobs in Europe over the coming years while expanding automation capabilities inside fulfillment centers. The company also announced a $1 billion commitment to its Career Choice training program by 2030.

The initiative provides employees with access to education and training programs focused on fields including cybersecurity, software development, logistics,Beyond robotics, the company outlined plans to expand its ultra-fast delivery services, including Amazon Now and Same-Day Delivery operations, across additional European cities.also reported that it has surpassed 50,000 electric delivery vans worldwide and completed more than 100 million deliveries in Europe using electric cargo bikes, electric mopeds, and on-foot delivery methods. The announcements reflect Amazon’s broader effort to combine robotics, AI, workforce training, and logistics infrastructure as it expands its fulfillment network across Europe.

With over a decade-long career in journalism, Neetika Walter has worked with The Economic Times, ANI, and Hindustan Times, covering politics, business, technology, and the clean energy sector. Passionate about contemporary culture, books, poetry, and storytelling, she brings depth and insight to her writing. When she isn’t chasing stories, she’s likely lost in a book or enjoying the company of her dogs.





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