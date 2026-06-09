Amazon's Next James Bond Film: What We Know So Far

Fans of James Bond are eagerly waiting for Amazon to release news about the next 007 film, which has been in development for some time. The film is being directed by sci-fi icon Denis Villeneuve, who is known for his work on crime thrillers such as Prisoners and Sicario.

Fans of James Bond are eagerly waiting for Amazon to release news about the next 007 film, which has been in development for some time.

The film is being directed by sci-fi icon Denis Villeneuve, who is known for his work on crime thrillers such as Prisoners and Sicario. Villeneuve has partnered with Peaky Blinders scribe Steven Knight to write the script for the film.

Although the casting details for the film, including who will play the next James Bond, are still being kept under wraps, casting director Nina Gold has stated that Amazon is looking for an actor who 'oozes sex appeal' and is young enough to carry the franchise for three or four films. Meanwhile, fans have been indulging in another James Bond project, the new AAA game 007 First Light, which was released by IO Interactive at the end of May.

The game has already sold nearly three million copies in less than two weeks and has received praise for its engaging storyline and gameplay. IO Interactive is also known for its critically acclaimed Hitman trilogy, and some of the DNA from past games has certainly leaked into Bond's new adventure. The game features Patrick Gibson as 007, and fans have already proclaimed that he would be a perfect pick to play the character in live-action.

Gibson is best known for his role as a young Dexter Morgan in the canceled prequel show Dexter: Original Sin. Fans of action-packed films and games are also being asked to take a quiz to find out which action hero would be their perfect partner. The quiz features five legends, including Rambo, James Bond, Indiana Jones, John McClane, and Ethan Hunt, and asks ten questions to reveal which action hero was built to have your back.

The quiz is a fun way for fans to engage with their favorite action heroes and to imagine themselves in a thrilling adventure





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