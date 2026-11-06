Amazon’s New Release Section Is Full Of Useful Finds — Here Are 28 You’ll Want To Try

Bless whoever came up with this 'microwave grill' device for lazy burger making, and whoever invented these stick-on shower shelves to declutter your bathroom once and for all.

BuzzFeed and our publishing partners may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. As a Senior Shopping Writer at BuzzFeed, I specialize in a broad range of topics, including beauty, cleaning, fashion, personal care, home, fitness, and my beloved “TikTok made me buy it.

” My work has been featured across lifestyle and writing publications during my ten years in the digital media space, including Bustle, HuffPost, HelloGiggles, and The Washington Post.for up and coming products that reviewers are already starting to buzz about! Here are the best ones for fall you can snap up right now:that was designed to be a multitasking queen — this lightweight, tinted, oh-so-subtly shimmering lip balm formulated with hyaluronic acid, beeswax, and vitamin E to help lock in hydration and make your lips look oh-so-luscious at the same time.

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"I really love these tinted lip balms! They keep my lips soft and hydrated while adding a pretty hint of color. They feel lightweight and comfortable, not sticky or heavy. Perfect for everyday use when I want a little color without wearing lipstick.

💕" —made with AHA and LHA to loosen pore buildup and green tomato and niacinamide to tighten pores that may just be a little TOO good at its job — reviewers mention :"Been using this product for a couple of weeks now and I’ve seen a massive decrease in my clogged pores! My face has also felt less greasy in general! Highly recommend!

" —that are such an incoming holy grail that they're actually a 5-in-1 — these work as a makeup remover, face wash, gentle scrub, quick mask, and toner step to help get all your most vital skincare knocked out in one go. Plus, no risk of leakage if you're on the move — these are dry cloths until they're activated by water, which gives them delightful suds and a silky feel thanks to the conditioning jelly emollients.

"This is the best thing I have ever used!! Super simple to use. They come dry, all you have to do is just get them wet, and the magic happens! Use the same towel after cleaning your face to wipe soap off!

I will never go back to regular face wet wipes again!!

" —*perfect* for misting your hair and face when you need a little bit of a touch-up or a refresh, but don't want to feel like you just got hosed down in the yard. This is also a great alternative to aerosol bottles!

"I’ve bought other fine mist spray bottles that weren’t as advertised. However, this spray bottle’s mist is truly fine. I’ll be using this bottle for hair, face, and even ironing clothes. It’s quite versatile.

The pump works great, and there’s no leakage. Its size makes it portable. The pastel color is very pretty.

" —you are going to be sooooo glad you packed on any trips in the fall and winter, aka wedding season and the holidays. This gizmo heats up in 30 seconds and continuously steams for 15 minutes, which is enough for four to six garments. Go, little steamer, gooooo! :"I really love this portable steamer!

It heats up quickly and is very easy to use. It removes wrinkles from clothes nicely and is perfect for getting outfits ready in just a few minutes. I also love that it is compact and lightweight, so it’s easy to store and take with me when traveling. Great little steamer for everyday use!

" —to add a subtle, dainty pop of cheerfulness to your counters. This is also heat resistant for kitchen tools and pots and pans, and can work as a coffee machine mat!the wavy design not only looks cute but also helps keep dishes elevated so water can drain and air can flow underneath. The material feels thick and high quality, not flimsy at all. The design is honestly one of my favorite things about it.

The wavy pattern looks so adorable, and the ivory color is beautiful, soft, and elegantstick-on shower shelves for your bathroom that *don't* require any drilling or complicated installation other than sticking it straight to the wall. In other words, no more bonking yourself when your shampoo bottle falls on your toes mid-shower. A chic and easy home fix?? We lazy folk love to see it.

:"These are great quality, especially for the price. I’ve noticed no issues with the adhesion. Even with my big shampoo and conditioner bottles. They were very easy to install.

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I let the adhesive sit overnight before putting anything in the baskets, and the stability and quality are excellent. I would definitely recommend these if you aren’t looking to drill holes.

" —designed to be every parent's hero on days when you have to get out the door, but the hair situation can be described as"yikes! " at best. This works on all hair types to help soften tangles and reduce breakage without wearing hair down.! Has a very nice, pleasant smell, and even when the hair dries, it still lingers a tad, but leaves hair looking shiny!

Absolutely easy to use, and the locking mechanism on the top is pretty awesome! Definitely works amazingly, and I had absolutely no pulling once I sprayed, and it is 100% definitely worth the money!

"for a sophisticated look that will make your caffeine do double duty — after it wakes you up, it'll also tie your entire outfit together. Reviewers also praise this travel mug for its easy flip lid and how it keeps drinks hot or cold for hours and hours with its double-wall vacuum insulation! One reviewer made their coffee at 1 p.m. and wrote,""I absolutely love this Simple Modern thermos! It has a timeless look that goes with everything.

As expected from Simple Modern, it keeps my drinks cold for hours and is made with excellent quality. The lid is leakproof, it's easy to carry, and it fits well in my cup holder. If you're looking for a functional thermos with a beautiful design, this one is definitely worth it!

" —with a 9% combo of hyaluronic acid, ceramides, shea butter, and glycerin for the holy grail of"every day" face and body moisturizers for people with sensitive skin. This dye-free and fragrance-free formula is designed for 48 hours of hydration and will be an absolute godsend when cold weather has your skin cracked and dry and begging for relief.

"Inject it into my veins! Lol! I am an Aquaphor stan, so when I saw this product, I was a little upset that people had been gatekeeping it! But no worries, I purchased it immediately, and I was instantly ready to purchase a few more tubs.

The texture is so creamy, it absorbs very well, and actually does everything it claims! As a dry skin girlie , this product has changed the texture of my skin and moisturized me in ways I’ve been wishing other products would.you will be SO happy to have when your heat decides to clock out on you when you need it most!!

This is designed to evenly distribute heat throughout the room with complete temp control and a timer, which you can all boss around using a remote. Oh! And adorably enough, you can change the color of the"coals" at the bottom of it with a flick of a button.

"Really happy with this OLIXIS 23" tower space heater! 70° oscillation spreads heat evenly, and the 1500W power heats up fast. It has four modes, an adjustable thermostat , a 12-hour timer, and a child lock — perfect for homes with kids. Easy touch panel plus remote control, and the realistic flame effect adds lovely ambiance. Slim design saves floor space.

Great supplemental heater for small rooms, highly recommend!

" —so absurdly comfortable that you'll want a refund on every other too-tight, hair-pulling clip you've had before. Not to mention these will give you the vavoom your hair yearns for, giving your hair a":"I have fine but thick, very straight hair. It is silky and slick, and almost every hair tie, clip, barrette, you name it, slides right out of my hair. If I put a ponytail elastic too tightly, it stays and pulls my hair and hurts .

These clips are absolutely the most comfortable clips I have ever purchased, and I have bought more than you can imagine. They DO NOT slide out all day! I can't even feel it when I have one in my hair. They have a row of short teeth as well as small claws.

These banana clips are just a little bit shorter, which I think looks better, and you still get the cascading sort of look, only better. , yet another dry skin holy grail. This new oil is a 5-in-1 blend of jojoba oil, squalene oil, bakuchiol, collagen peptide, and vitamin E designed to help brighten and soften skin and help with uneven skin tone.

Mega bonus, though — already reviewers and early TikTokers are raving about the gourmand scent of pistachio cream, vanilla, and caramel drizzle. After seven minutes, it sinks in. After ten minutes, it's fully absorbed. Take time to enjoy the calming scent while your body absorbs all the goodness.

Haven’t tried applying right after a shower, but I think that would help absorb faster.you can easily wear on the go, and just as easily stick on a piece of metal gym equipment for easy access while you're working out. It also has a lil' phone pocket so all your odds and ends can stay with you as you go between weight machines! :"This is great.

I'm a cancer patient who travels for treatment, and I use a cane or wheelchair. This lets me carry my 18-ounce Yeti, my wallet, and my phoneI also got one for my sister who's a gym bro for her Nalgene bottle when she goes to the gym or work.

" —I was kind of skeptical that the magnet wouldn’t be strong enough to hold the weight of my Stanley, phone, and a few other things I bring to the gym. But it holds really well; it doesn’t budge. I also like that it has a really long adjustable strap. A lot of bags I like, but I can’t buy them because they won’t fit around me.

Imade with a breathable gel and a textured surface designed to lessen pressure on your joints so you wake up a whole lot less 🫠 and a whole lot more. 🥰"Very soft and kinda lumpy, which works great for my back issues. I'm waking up in the morning with less stiffness. I highly recommend it for anyone, as my very firm mattress was not good for my back.

" —you can also use for meal prepping salads, yogurt parfaits, snacks, and soooo much more. With everyone headed back to school and life more hectic than ever, fall is definitely the season you want to be able to yank one of these out of the fridge and have something yummy ready to go!

"Super cute. I use these for my overnight oats, and they are the perfect size, and they are leakproof and made of thick glass. I accidentally dropped one , and it was fine.

" —craving the outside world + prep work + clean-up + every single one of your neighbors knowing exactly what you're eating for dinner when it wafts through the air. This gizmo heats up to 750 degrees F to sear, brown, and even create real grill marks on your grub for that perfect"crispy outside, juicy inside" bite! The key is to actually follow the quick-start instructions: pat your food dry, preheat the grill, and don’t overload it.

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I started with chicken, and it came out juicy with really nice browning on the outside, and it was incredibly fast and easy. Fish has also come out great. Cleanup is simple, too. It’s not going to replace an outdoor grill, but for something you can use right in the microwave, the results are pretty amazing.

Once you understand how to use it, it’s one of those products you keep reaching for because it’s so convenient. Absolutely love my Rocket Chef!

" —, a $32 value and an UPGRADE from last year's totally sold out version that is every bit as affordable and includes even *more* product samples to love. Reviewers especially appreciate these teensy versions for traveling in ~luxury~ on the cheap, and for trying these beloved splurge-worthy products without committing to the full price first! Each set has a sample size of Moroccanoil Treatment, Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner, All-in-One Leave-in Conditioner, Mending Infusion, and Shower Gel.

Every product smells amazing without being overpowering, and my hair felt noticeably softer, shinier, and much less frizzy after just a few uses. The travel sizes are perfect for vacations, the gym, or trying the line before committing to full-size products. Everything feels high quality, and a little goes a long way. This would also make a great gift.with 12 outlets and six USB ports, because it did NOT come here to play!!

Your work desk is begging you to buy this to consolidate all your chargers and electronics once and for all slide-out shelves that perfectly fit around the sink drain and give tidy little homes to your cleaning sprays, dish cloths, and that oven cleaner you *swore* you were gonna use on your day off . :"These organizer racks are awesome, and you can adjust the height of them.

It just makes it so much easier to get in and out from underneath the sinks.

" —so you can stop pressing buttons at random whenever you forget and hoping for the best. This shows you all kinds of hacks like how to quickly open search bars, minimize and open new windows, and take screenshots with your keys.

"This was a great tip from an Apple employee. It fits nicely next to the keyboard. I got the light blue computer and purchased the black shortcut. Easy to read.

" —"The most beautiful, perfect shoe to ever exist!but I couldn't stomach it, so I gave these a shot. Boy, am I SO SO completely happy I did! I wore them all day, out to the park, etc. All I can say is, buy them! The price and quality can't be beat!

" —spy on them both at the same time. Extra bonus? You can pop the glass cookers out of the air fryer and serve directly from them, and store the leftovers in the fridge. Go, little glass cookers, goooooo!

"We’ve been using this every day for a week. It is easy to use and cooks food up nicely. If you open the drawer during cook time to check on or turn something, it stops briefly, then when you push it back in, it will restart where it left off. The control buttons are self-explanatory.

So far so good. We upgraded from our old Ninja model and really appreciate having more capacity to cook more food and to be able to cook two things at once. There’s a setting where you can have them ready at the same time, which is another nice feature. The glass is easier to clean as well.

It was well worth the upgrade for us. We can make foods with no oil or butter that will still be moist and juicy.

" —in a new ~blue raspberry~ color that reviewers are in love with because of how easily it fits into their busy lifestyles. This holds a charge, so it can blend literally anywhere, and the blender easily detaches from the base as a portable cup so you can take your smoothie on the go! In the morning, it makes excellent protein smoothies, and after work, my 7 p.m. cocktail has just hit a new level!! It’s so easy to clean.

The different speeds work for my different uses, wink-wink. The size is perfect for two frozen daiquiris and a great amount for my morning protein shake. It is very high quality. The price is fantastic for all the things you can use this for — mini bar, camping — since it is portable.

It lasts a couple of uses on one charge. It is very easy to use. One touch while I walk to the car, and it’s blended! GREAT PRODUCT, so glad I bought it!

" —with 10% AHA and BHA to help smooth rough, bumpy skin by gently exfoliating it and reducing the appearance of ingrown hairs. It's formulated not to leave skin feeling dry and tight, and even has a lovely Violet Woods scent. This might be a better swap if you have sensitive skin, too — one reviewer advised "This stuff is a miracle. After using it for a couple of weeks, my arms are smooth.

No more little bumps that I have had for years. It also smells really good!

" —, a no-rinse, hydrating micellar skincare wipe infused with rose water, centella, and vitamin B5 to help hydrate your skin while cleansing it — ideal for travel or busy days when you"just can't even" with washing your face. In fact, these are intentionally ultra-saturated with a serum-like texture to help remove makeup, sunscreen, and build-up in one swipe.

"A few weeks ago, I decided to try the 4AM clean sheets after seeing them in Target’s travel section. When they say 'no rinse,' they really mean it. You just take a wipe out of its portable packaging — perfect for fitting into even a small purse or your pocket — and wipe your face clean. The feeling afterward?

Soft, dewy, and refreshed, almost like you forgot you just cleaned your skin. There’s no residue, no heavy fragrance — just a lovely, natural glow. I wholeheartedly recommend keeping this handy product in your emergency beauty kit, especially if you’re always on the go. A solid 10/10!

" —so you can snack as aesthetically as possible — I'm talking chic ice creams, adorable Cheez-Its, and positively elegant fistfuls of berries and cereal. Bonus — these are microwave safe!

"These bowls are exactly what I was looking for. They’re well-made, the perfect size for snacks, dips, or desserts, and the ceramic feels sturdy. The colors are nice, and they clean up easily. Great value for a set of six!

" —BuzzFeed Shopping is service journalism first: our writers and editors spend all day shopping so you don’t have to, vetting products, fact-checking brand claims, and surfacing what actually helps in real life. We center readers over revenue, recommend products with authenticity , and reflect our diverse audience, inclusive of a variety of price points, people, and needs.

We cut through fake deals, favor useful info over glossy fluff, and recommend both budget and splurge options with context so you can decide what’s right for you — and still have a little fun along the way.