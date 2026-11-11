Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Series Is Going Full Romantasy. Tolkien Lovers, Shield Yourselves.

The Prime Video series, now in its third season, just keeps moving further away from Tolkien.

Sign up for the Slatest When a friend recently confessed to me that she’d gotten caught up in Prime Video’s J.R. R. Tolkien adaptation,because of the “dark romance” brewing between Galadriel and Sauron , I was taken aback.

As a longtime Tolkien buff, I’d casually clocked the undercurrent between the two characters throughout the first two seasons, but assumed it was just part of Sauron’s Great Deceiver playbook. A sort of fallen angel with no fixed corporeal manifestation, Sauron is more or less a version of Satan. By the Third Age, whentakes place, Sauron has not yet fashioned the One Ring and must manipulate other characters—the elven smith Celebrimbor in particular—to consolidate his power.

Also read Ranking The Lord of the Rings Six-Part Structure

Surely, I thought, he was simply capitalizing on Galadriel’s loneliness to deflect her from her single-minded pursuit of the murderer of her brother: Sauron himself.which premieres with four of eight episodes on Wednesday, I can attest that the showrunners—two inexperienced and not noticeably talented writers, J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay—are leaning into that dark romance trope.

The pair wasif the introduction of Celeborn , Galadriel’s long-lost husband, in Season 3 was setting up “a bit of a love triangle,” and they replied, “The answer to your question is yes, absolutely. ” To the Tolkien lover, that’s a dagger to the heart. , notoriously dull, still seemed somewhat committed to its source material back in 2022.

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While Tolkien wrote at length about the time period depicted in the series in bothwhich contains a relatively brief overview of the Second Age. This understandably obliged Payne and McKay to embellish the storyline with non-canonical events and characters, most of whom have been disappointingly one-dimensional, their mouths filled with often unbearably banal dialogue.

Furthermore, the action takes place in a dizzying number of settings with multiple plotlines that are difficult to keep track of even if you’re familiar with Tolkien’s invented world.while not exactly good, felt a bit more focused and was better received two years ago. A tragic subplot about a leader of the orc resistance added an interesting dimension to creatures depicted as utterly unsympathetic in the books.

The further the showrunners get from Tolkien, the more assured the series has gotten, but, alas, also the more hackneyed. The operative model now seems to be: Let’s make afor the ladies. Sauron spends much of the third season sulking over being rejected by Galadriel and taunting Celeborn over her alleged preference for the Dark Lord.

That’s when he’s not shoring up his reputation for cruelty by having potential ring servants fight each other to the death or casually feeding his orcs to a dragon . This Sauron is both a petty spurned lover and a monster, which makes for an unlikely romance object. Or does it?.

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“The boot in the face, the brute. ” Disappointing, but she had a point. When asked to explain his own will to power, Vickers’ Sauron says that he feels “bliss” at the thought of making every living being “submit” to him, hinting that Galadriel will be first and foremost among his slaves.

A handsome, coldly imperious dom, he seems increasingly shaped by fan service and the showrunners’ calculating awareness that for some viewers, a female lead being fought over by two hot guys is sheer catnip. , with their hokey country ways, in the first seven episodes of Season 3 available to critics, andbehaves less like a cookie-cutter mentor figure straight out of the Hero’s Journey playbook and more like the nature elemental he actually is.

But these are virtues of omission, weak things there are simply less of in Season 3, more than an increase in excellence. To its credit, a few of the action sequences in the new season are genuinely exciting.

Butonly 37 percent of the viewership for Season 1 stuck it outcan cobble together a respectable viewership from a collection of people with a motley assortment of interests: battle scenes and sword fighting, palace intrigue, romantasy, and the stray Tolkien fan who’s willing to forgive a multitude of sins just to seebrought to life. The series continues to look ravishing, but other than that, there’s not much left on the screen for the Tolkien lover who still cares anything for the misty, mysterious soul of hisOnly Slate Plus members can gift Slate stories.