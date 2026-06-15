Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals: Top Discounts on Tech, Home, and Fashion Before the Official Sale

Amazon has started its Prime Day event a month early, running from June 23 to June 26, 2025, with thousands of limited-time offers across all product categories. While many deals are exclusive to Prime members, numerous discounts are available to all shoppers. The sale features impressive markdowns on electronics, home appliances, beauty products, and more. Notable deals include the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus at 58% off, Apple AirPods 4 at 29% off, and a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera bundle with a free video doorbell for £24.99. Household items like Ariel laundry detergent and beauty products such as Maybelline mascara are also heavily discounted. The promotion aims to attract early shoppers and set a precedent for summer sales, with many offers highlighted as the lowest prices of the year.

Amazon has launched early deals for a Prime Day event running from June 23 to June 26, offering significant discounts across various product categories. While many deals are exclusive to Prime members, some bargains are available to all shoppers.

The promotion includes markdowns on electronics, home goods, fashion, and more. Notable discounts feature the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus at 58% off, bringing the price to £24.99, and Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation reduced by 29% to £84. The DREO Quiet Tower Fan, praised for its quiet operation, is 20% off at £59.98.

Home security deals include the Ring Battery Video Doorbell at 50% off for £39.99 and a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera bundle with a free video doorbell for £24.99, representing a 79% discount. Household essentials like Ariel laundry detergent capsules are 31% off, while beauty products such as the Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara are 42% off at £8.25. For gamers and collectors, the LEGO The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree set is 15% off at £219.

These offers are part of a broader early Prime Day sale, with many deals expected to last through the four-day event. The promotion emphasizes limited-time offers and highlights the potential for shoppers to save on high-demand items before the official Prime Day schedule. The event underscores Amazon's strategy to boost sales during the summer shopping season, competing with other retailers' promotions





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