Amazon's Disaster Relief Program Learns Lessons from California Wildfires and Enhances Preparedness

Amazon's Disaster Relief program has taken valuable lessons from the California wildfires and is now better prepared to respond to disasters. Since 2017, they have donated over 26 million relief items to more than 200 disaster sites worldwide. However, the scale of the wildfires exposed gaps in relief supplies and prompted Amazon to add everyday items like diapers and hygiene kits to their program. By working with first responders and learning from past disasters, Amazon aims to enhance their readiness and responsiveness to future disasters.

Amazon disaster relief founder Bettina Stix is seen with a pallet of emergency supplies at Amazon’s Disaster Relief California Wildfire Hub in Beaumont. The warehouse has opened less than six months before the Helping Eaton and Palisades victims fell in the wheelhouse of the hub, having helped the mega-retailer since 2017 donate more than 26 million relief items to more than 200 disaster sites around the globe.

Amazon’s Disaster Relief program, based in an Inland Empire warehouse, focused initially on products specifically built for wildfires, but after the Eaton and Palisades fires revealed gaps in relief supplies, they added everyday items such as diapers and hygiene kits. They also work with first responders, nonprofit groups, and others to improve what they have in stock like adding new supplies, improving products, and donating specialized items. The disaster relief program aims to improve readiness and responsiveness to disasters





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Amazon Disaster Relief California Wildfires Disaster Preparedness Helping Eaton And Palisades Victims Disaster Relief Program Improving Readiness And Responsiveness To Disa Learning Lessons From Disasters Specialized Items For Crowd-Funded Projects

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