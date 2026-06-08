Amazon's 70% Off Blink Floodlight Security Camera Is Selling Fast Ahead of Prime Day, Now at Its Lowest Price

Keep an eye on things for cheap with this deal.

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Amazon’s 70% Off Blink Floodlight Security Camera Is Selling Fast Ahead of Prime Day, Now at Its Lowest PriceIf you’re after an affordable way to get more security at home, then you’re usually going to have to check lesser-known brands. Thankfully, there are times when amazing deals pop up even on the bigger names, and if you can time it right and grab one of those, then you’re in for a good time.

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to save big on a security camera, then you can do so right now with today’s discount. The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera is a fantastic security camera, and it’s a great way to get eyes on somewhere at home, along with adding a little bit of convenience to boot. You’d normally have to pay $100 for this,, which is an incredible deal.

We’re not expecting this one to last for long though, so you’ll need to be quick to get our hands on it. This one is wired, which means you’ll need to think about where to place it and how to power it, but as long as you put some thought into that, you’ll be good to go. From there, you’ll have no issues being able to see everything in its line of sight.

It has a decent field of view, which is great, and also things like amazing motion detection and HD live view, so you’ll be able to see what it sees whenever something moves, and just generally keep an eye on things around your home. Then there’s the floodlights, which not only ensures you get to see everything at night on the camera itself, but also means that when you get home and it’s dark and you’re fumbling for your keys, you’re going to have an easier time of actually finding them.

It even has a built-in siren, which can be a fantastic way of scaring things off when needed, and it has two-way audio, so you can guide deliveries to the right safe spot and more. This is an excellent device, so being able to get it with an absurd $70 off is an incredibly good deal.

We don’t know how long the discount will actually last for though, so if you do want to pick this one up, we recommend being as fast as possible, or you could end up missing out on this amazing chance.





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