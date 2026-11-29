Amazon is developing an eight-part RoboCop series. The original film leaves Tubi on December 1, offering a final chance to stream the 1987 classic before the reboot arrives.

Amazon is officially developing a new eight-part television series based on the iconic sci-fi action character RoboCop. This announcement comes as the 1987 original film approaches its final days on the free streaming platform Tubi. The movie is scheduled to leave the service on December 1, marking the end of a period where fans could revisit the classic cybernetic law enforcement saga without cost.

The Core Reboot Mechanism

The new project represents another chapter in the long history of rebooting the franchise. The character was first introduced in the 1987 film directed by Paul Verhoeven, which remains a cult favorite for its blend of satire and action. A previous attempt to reboot the story arrived in 2014, starring Joel Kinnaman, but it failed to capture the essence of the original work. This latest effort by Amazon aims to bring the character back to the big screen format through a long-form television structure.

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The original film told the story of Officer Alex Murphy, played by Peter Weller. Murphy was a Detroit police officer who was brutally murdered and resurrected as a cyborg. The Omni Corporation, depicted as a deeply corrupt entity, was responsible for his transformation. The narrative explored themes of corporate greed and the nature of humanity in a crime-ridden society.

Stakeholder Positions and Franchise History

The original movie was a modest financial hit, earning $59 million worldwide against a production budget of just $13 million. It held matching 84% scores on Rotten Tomatoes from both critics and audiences. The character became a pop culture icon of the 1980s, spawning an original trilogy of films. The franchise also expanded into other media, including several television shows and animated versions.

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A live-action series aired in 1994, followed by a miniseries in 2001. The 2014 reboot attempted to modernize the story but received mixed reviews. Critics noted that it pushed violent action scenes over the satire that defined Verhoeven's movie. The 2014 version received a 69% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes but only a 49% critics score. Many reviewers described it as a hollowed-out shell of the original.

Real-World Impact and Streaming Context

The decision to remove the 1987 film from Tubi creates an immediate window for new viewers to experience the source material. Paul Verhoeven's direction featured over-the-top violence and sharp social commentary. The film remains a benchmark for the genre. Fans who missed the original or wish to revisit it can do so before the December 1 deadline. This timing coincides with the development of the new Amazon series.

Amazon is not known to scrimp on budgets when producing television content. The studio has been at the top of its game when it comes to making TV shows look visually impressive. However, the success of the new series will depend on whether they can get the story right. The industry has seen several other attempts to reinvent 1980s movies with varying results. Whether this latest take will succeed remains to be seen by audiences and critics alike.