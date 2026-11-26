Amazon customers can file claims for a $309.5 million settlement by December 1. Learn who qualifies, how to check your status, and what compensation amounts to expect for refund errors.

Amazon customers affected by return and refund discrepancies have a final deadline of Tuesday, December 1, to submit claims for a portion of the $309.5 million settlement. This resolution addresses allegations that the e-commerce giant violated Washington state consumer protection laws by failing to properly process refunds or by erroneously charging customers for items they had already returned. The settlement covers purchases made between September 5, 2017, and February 12, 2026, affecting millions of shoppers across the United States.

Settlement Scope and Financial Details

Amazon agreed to this $309.5 million settlement in January after facing a lawsuit filed in 2023 by customers accusing the company of systemic errors in its refund processing system. While Amazon denies any wrongdoing, the agreement requires the company to make reasonable efforts to pay outstanding refunds it has identified. According to settlement documents, Amazon had issued approximately $570 million in refunds by December 1, 2025. Initially, around $34 million in refunds remained outstanding, but an updated review in August 2026 reduced that figure to approximately $19 million.

Also read Jessica Alba Orders Payment of $577,481 in Divorce Settlement with Cash Warren

Eligibility and Subclass Definitions

Eligibility for the Amazon Returns Settlement depends on the nature of the refund error experienced by the customer. Subclass A includes approximately 8.7 million customers whose refund failures were linked to payment-processing errors, insufficient confirmation of returned items, or cases where Amazon records failed to identify a reason. These customers do not need to file a claim but must select a payment method within 105 days of final court approval. In contrast, Subclass B consists of customers whose refunds were denied, reduced, or who were charged again for valid returns. These individuals must file a claim to receive compensation.

Claim Submission Requirements and Evidence

Customers in Subclass B must submit their claims by December 1, either online at ReturnSettlement.com or by mail with a postmark by that date. The online process requires a Notice ID and confirmation code, which customers can find in their settlement notifications. Applicants must provide contact details, Amazon order numbers, and specific information about the products returned. Crucially, claimants must include evidence to support their claims, such as screenshots of orders, receipts proving product returns, or bank statements showing incorrect charges. Shoppers can retrieve much of this information directly from their Amazon order history and email records.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Process Changes and Administrative Updates

As part of the settlement terms, Amazon has agreed to implement significant changes to its returns process to prevent future errors. The company must reprocess refunds that have been held up for more than 30 days due to payment problems and is required to notify customers promptly when refunds are approved or denied. A judge granted preliminary approval for the settlement in August, with notices sent to customers via email and mail starting in October. However, the December 1 deadline may be extended if a data processing error prevented some eligible customers from receiving proper notification about their inclusion in the settlement.

Compensation Amounts and Next Steps

There is no fixed dollar amount guaranteed for each customer, as payouts will be determined after deducting attorney fees, administrative expenses, and other court-approved costs. The settlement structure ensures that 92 percent of the fund is allocated to eligible customers, with the remainder covering legal and administrative overhead. Customers unsure of their eligibility or payment status can contact the settlement administrator directly by calling 1-888-553-4246 or emailing info@ReturnSettlement.com for assistance with their specific case and documentation requirements.