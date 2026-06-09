Amazon Receives Waiver for Satellite Broadband Constellation

The FCC has granted Amazon a regulatory reprieve for its satellite broadband constellation, allowing the company to meet its authorization for the full constellation. This decision has created competition in the satellite broadband market for SpaceX's Starlink service and has acknowledged Amazon's significant investment in its Amazon Leo broadband network.

The Federal Communications Commission ( FCC ) has granted Amazon a regulatory reprieve by waiving the requirement for the company to launch half of its satellite broadband constellation by the end of July.

This decision has opened up competition in the satellite broadband market for Elon Musk's Starlink service, provided by SpaceX. Amazon received approval for its Amazon Leo broadband network in July 2020, with the FCC imposing two key deadlines. The company had to place half of its planned 3,232 satellites in orbit by July 30, 2026, to retain authorization for the full constellation, and deploy all first-generation satellites by July 30, 2029.

However, it became increasingly clear that Amazon would not meet the initial 50% deployment target. In January, Amazon asked the FCC to either extend the milestone to July 2028 or waive it entirely. The commission chose to eliminate the deadline for the halfway mark while preserving the 2029 deadline for full deployment.

In a letter released Friday, signed by Jay Schwarz, chief of the FCC Space Bureau, the FCC stated that this decision aligns with expectations, as Amazon represents the most credible near-term challenger to SpaceX's dominant Starlink service. The commission explicitly noted the limited competition in the satellite broadband market. Amazon's investment in Amazon Leo, previously called Project Kuiper, which totals over $10 billion, has also been cited as a reason to grant this reprieve.

Amazon Leo promises to provide 'groundbreaking' quality of service and affordability for consumers. Although the July 2026 milestone has been removed, the FCC has established a mechanism to encourage continued rapid deployment. Satellites launched after the former July 2026 deadline will receive temporarily reduced spectral priority until Amazon accelerates its launch pace. The primary obstacle facing Amazon Leo is not satellite manufacturing but launch availability.

Amazon has batches of satellites waiting to fly on Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket and United Launch Alliance's Vulcan launcher, which are currently grounded following recent anomalies. Amazon has arranged launches on alternative rockets, although none can match the capacity of New Glenn and Vulcan. United Launch Alliance's Atlas V has handled most Amazon Leo launches so far, and a final Atlas V mission is scheduled.

Amazon has procured over 100 launches for the constellation, with thirteen launches having been completed to date, deploying 333 satellites since October 2023. Amazon originally reserved launches on nearly all Western heavy-lift rockets except those operated by SpaceX. The company has been increasing launch frequency using Atlas V and Ariane 6, with Falcon 9 missions potentially resuming soon





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Amazon FCC Satellite Broadband Spacex Starlink Regulatory Reprieve

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New satellite antenna counters jamming while using 95% less powerFuture military satellites may rely on a new satellite antenna design that delivers anti-jamming performance without bulky hardware.

Read more »

New satellite antenna counters jamming while using 95% less powerFuture military satellites may rely on a new satellite antenna design that delivers anti-jamming performance without bulky hardware.

Read more »

Space Telescopes Are Now Overwhelmed by Satellite TrailsUnfortunately there’s more bad news to report on the clear skies front. A new paper, available in pre-print on arXiv from researchers at NASA’s Ames Research Center, reports that 73.3% of images the agency’s new SPHEREx space telescope collected between May and September of last year were contaminated by at least one artificial satellite trail.

Read more »

FCC relaxes Amazon's satellite internet deadlineThe FCC has given Amazon an extension to a key milestone for its Leo satellite internet deployment.

Read more »