Amazon Prime Video's Ballard Series Expected to Return in July 2026

Amazon Prime Video's Ballard series is expected to return for its sophomore season in July 2026, but the timeline raises questions about production progress.

Amazon Prime Video 's Ballard series is expected to return for its sophomore season in July 2026 , but the timeline raises questions about production progress. Michael Connelly , author of the Renée Ballard book series, stated the show was only halfway through filming in early June 2026, suggesting a later 2026 or early 2027 return.

Amazon has not yet officially confirmed the July release date. The show's return would fit neatly into Prime Video's 2026 crime lineup, which includes the release of Cross Season 2 and plans to debut Neagley Season 1 and Reacher Season 4 in the coming months. The broader Bosch franchise continues to expand beyond Ballard, with a prequel series titled Bosch: Start of Watch currently in development for MGM+.

The limited source material for Ballard could shape the show's long-term trajectory after its second season. Meanwhile, a new Katy Perry concert film trailer has been released, directed by Paul Dugdale. The trailer gives a glimpse into the electrifying concert experience.

Additionally, Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Netflix AI movie has expanded its cast with a popular MCU actress, joining Toni Collette and two others. In other news, Masters of the Universe star Nicholas Galitzine will be seen as a male supermodel in a new movie, and a Law & Order: SVU fan favorite has landed their next major role in a Western series.

The world of Star Wars is also colliding with a popular game in a bizarre crossover, as revealed in a newly released trailer. After months of waiting, Season 4 of AMC's critically acclaimed cop drama is confirmed to be heading to Netflix soon.

Amazon Prime Video's TV and movie release schedule for June 8 to June 14, 2026, includes an action thriller starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman are returning in Lioness season 3, which has now set an official release date for later this year





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Amazon Prime Video Ballard Series July 2026 Michael Connelly Bosch Franchise Katy Perry Joseph Gordon-Levitt Netflix AI Movie Nicholas Galitzine Law & Order: SVU Star Wars Cop Drama Lioness Season 3

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Prime Video's Ballard, the Bosch spinoff starring Maggie Q, is reportedly targeting a July 2026 debut for its second season, which would establish an annual release pattern. Although filming continues and author Michael Connelly suggested a later date, industry reports indicate an ambitious schedule. The series delves into LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division under Detective Renée Ballard, unraveling deep-seated conspiracies. While Amazon has yet to confirm, the potential early return strengthens Prime Video's 2026 crime drama lineup alongside Cross, Reacher and Neagley, and reflects the growing breadth of the Bosch franchise.

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