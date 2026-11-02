Amazon Prime Video Launches The Courier as Jack Ryan Successor With Martin Gero as Showrunner

Amazon Prime Video is developing The Courier TV series based on Melinda Leigh's novel. Martin Gero will showrun the new action-thriller replacing Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

Amazon Prime Video has officially pivoted to a new strategic direction in the action-thriller genre by developing a television adaptation of Melinda Leigh's novel The Courier. This project serves as a direct replacement for the concluded Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan series, which ended its run after four seasons spanning from 2018 to 2023. The streaming giant secured the rights to this ready-made successor to fill the void left by the departure of John Krasinski and the planned conclusion of the Jack Ryan film series, which was scheduled for release in 2026.

The core narrative of The Courier centers on a character named Daisy, a diplomatic courier who survives a targeted plane explosion designed to kill her and conceal a stolen package. After escaping the attack, Daisy finds herself framed for the crime and must embark on a high-stakes adventure through Europe to uncover the truth. The plot requires her to set the record straight while navigating a dangerous world of secrets, mirroring the intense espionage themes that defined her predecessor in the spy genre.

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Although the source novel by Melinda Leigh will not be published until March of 2027, meaning specific character details and plot twists remain under wraps, the basic setup provides a clear blueprint for the television series. Daisy starts as a government worker who is thrust into stakes far beyond her pay grade. The story transforms a world of files and documents into something deadly and mysterious, creating a natural spiritual successor to the Jack Ryan universe.

Amazon Prime Video has placed The Courier in the capable hands of creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer Martin Gero. Gero brings an extensive resume to the project, including his work on the sci-fi spinoff series Stargate Atlantis and NBC's Quantum Leap. His background suggests he has learned the essential dos and don'ts of the industry through years of experience in high-pressure television environments.

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Viewers will recognize Gero from his tenure as the showrunner for the NBC crime drama Blindspot, which ran for five seasons. He also created the COVID-19 lockdown-centered comedy TV series Connection and the drama series The L.A. Complex. The L.A. Complex holds a rare 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, showcasing Gero's ability to craft compelling narratives that resonate with critics and audiences alike.

Gero's production credits also include The Lovebirds, Bored to Death, and Keep Breathing. While not every project he touched was a commercial winner, his diverse portfolio indicates a versatile filmmaker capable of handling complex genre shifts. The performance of Blindspot and his earlier work provides a strong foundation for expecting The Courier to stand as a suitable replacement for the departed Jack Ryan franchise.

The Jack Ryan series stars John Krasinski as the titular character of Clancy's Ryanverse and earned an overall critic score of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes during its run. Although the series was successful, its spin-off film Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War has not performed as well as its TV predecessor. This box office underperformance makes it unlikely that further films with Krasinski in the role will keep the franchise alive moving forward.

Amazon Prime Video currently relies on a number of big hits, but Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan has been its most significant action-thriller franchise. The cancellation of the film series and the end of the TV show leaves a gap in the platform's catalog. The Courier offers a chance to maintain viewer engagement in the spy thriller genre with a fresh perspective and a new lead character.

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While there is no news yet on who might end up playing Daisy, the creative team is focusing on building a world that parallels the appeal of Krasinski's pencil-pushing analyst-turned-action-hero. The hope is that audiences will find a similar attachment to Daisy as they did to Jack Ryan. Martin Gero's proven track record in drama and action suggests the new series could successfully bridge the gap left by the Clancy IP.

We currently have no idea who might end up playing Daisy, nor are we certain what additional dynamics and characters will come into play here. The series certainly sounds exciting, but the TV series becomes all the more promising when considering Gero's background. This creator has quite the extensive resume and is best known as the showrunner for the NBC crime drama Blindspot.

Gero's name is associated with a wide variety of projects, including the sci-fi spinoff series Stargate Atlantis and Keep Breathing. As with any creator, the performance of these projects varies. Not every one was a winner, but this length of experience suggests that he has learned plenty of the dos and don'ts of the industry. The L.A. Complex holds a rare 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

There's little doubt that Gero knows how to get things done. The story transforms a world of files and documents into something deadly and mysterious, and the hope is that, as we get to know Daisy, we find a similar appeal to what we saw in the previous franchise. The Courier will revolve around a diplomatic courier by the name of Daisy who survives a plane explosion that was meant specifically to kill her and cover up a stolen package.