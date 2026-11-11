Amazon Prime Unveils Unlimited Photo Storage for Members

Amazon Prime offers its members unlimited cloud storage for photos, eliminating the need for local backups and preserving image quality, but limits video and commercial use.

Amazon has extended its Prime benefits to include unlimited cloud storage for photos, a feature that could reshape how Prime members manage and back up their digital imagery.Unlimited Photo Storage ExplainedPrime members can upload an unlimited number of photo files to Amazon Photos without compression, preserving the original resolution and file size.

Amazon has extended its Prime benefits to include unlimited cloud storage for photos, a feature that could reshape how Prime members manage and back up their digital imagery.

Unlimited Photo Storage Explained

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Prime members can upload an unlimited number of photo files to Amazon Photos without compression, preserving the original resolution and file size. This contrasts with competitors such as Google Photos, where the free tier caps users at 15GB and requires paid upgrades for expansive libraries. Amazon's offer is specifically for image files; videos are confined to a separate 5GB quota unless additional storage is purchased.

Restrictions and Limits

While the photo storage is unlimited, Amazon restricts usage to non-commercial purposes. Commercial use, defined as managing an account for multiple users or frequently sharing album links with clients, can trigger account bans. The platform also does not support certain moving image formats like Google Motion Photos or Samsung Motion Photos, though it accepts iOS Burst Photos and Live Photos.

Video Storage Options

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Members who need video storage can buy a 100GB tier for $1.99 per month or $19.99 annually, or a 1TB tier for $6.99 monthly or $59.99 annually. The base 5GB for videos is available to all Prime members at no extra cost.

Cost Comparison and Value

Prime membership costs $14.99 monthly or $139 annually for standard Prime, with discounted rates for young adults and students. While the membership includes unlimited photo storage, other services offer 2TB of storage for as low as $9.99 monthly on Google One or iCloud+. Therefore, Prime's photo storage is most justifiable for users who already justify the membership for other perks such as Prime Video, Amazon Music, and expedited shipping.

Choosing the Right Service

Users with existing Prime subscriptions may find Amazon Photos the easier choice for photo backup, especially when prioritizing ease of use and the absence of compression. However, for users without Prime or those needing advanced search, privacy controls, or a more refined interface, dedicated providers like Google Photos may offer better overall value.