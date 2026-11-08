Amazon Prime Gaming Gets Free Access to Kingdom Come Deliverance II via Luna

Amazon Prime members can now stream Kingdom Come Deliverance II for free through Luna, offering over 100 hours of the critically acclaimed 2025 RPG without owning the base title.

Amazon Prime members have received a significant entertainment upgrade with the latest addition to the Luna cloud gaming library. Starting this month, subscribers can access the highly anticipated 2025 role-playing game Kingdom Come Deliverance II at no extra cost. This title is available exclusively through streaming on Amazon Luna, a service included with every standard Prime membership.

Immediate Access to Medieval RPG Hit

The offer provides instant entry to one of the most praised gaming releases of the year. Members do not need to purchase the game separately to experience the core content. This initiative follows a similar program launched last month featuring Star Wars Galactic Racer. The move reinforces Amazon's strategy of adding high-value software to retain subscription loyalty. Prime subscribers can launch the title directly through the Luna interface without waiting for large downloads.

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Warhorse Studios Narrative and Mechanics

Warhorse Studios developed this sequel to their 2018 cult hit, returning players to 15th-century Bohemia. The protagonist, Henry, continues his journey as the son of a blacksmith entangled in political turmoil. He serves under Sir Hans Capon and Radzig Kobyla while navigating a kingdom fractured by civil war. The gameplay blends historical accuracy with deep character development and tactical combat. Critics noted the immersive world design and sharp writing as standout features upon its release.

Cloud Streaming Limitations and Costs

There are specific restrictions to this free access model that subscribers must understand. Kingdom Come Deliverance II is not available for permanent download to personal devices. Ownership is tied strictly to the active subscription period and streaming license. The offer excludes the three post-launch expansion packs released after the game's February 4, 2025 launch date. Users who desire the complete narrative arc and additional content must purchase the full game separately.

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Content Depth and Critical Reception

The base game offers more than 100 hours of gameplay for those utilizing the free stream. Players can engage in sword proficiency training, archery, and horseback riding skills. The narrative allows for romantic subplots with well-written characters or casual tavern interactions. The city of Kuttenberg serves as a detailed hub for exploration and side quests. The title holds an 89 score on Metacritic and received a 9 out of 10 rating from reviewers.

Economic Value for Subscription Holders

This inclusion represents substantial value for existing Amazon subscribers. As a former Game of the Year contender, the software typically commands a premium price. The 95 percent critic recommendation rate on OpenCritic highlights its quality. Members gain access to an elegant European history lesson and simulation without additional fees. The deal effectively reduces the cost of entry for a top-tier RPG experience.