Amazon Prime Day 2026: Early Deals and Everything You Need to Know

Amazon Prime Day 2026 is back, scheduled for June 23-26, with unmissable discounts across major categories. This year's event will be twice as long as usual, and Amazon will introduce 'Today's Big Deals' to enable shoppers to make even bigger savings.

Amazon Prime Day 2026 is back, scheduled for June 23-26, with unmissable discounts across major categories. This year's event will be twice as long as usual, and Amazon will introduce 'Today's Big Deals ' to enable shoppers to make even bigger savings.

Prime members will have four days to pick up deals on household essentials, beauty must-haves, and bigger ticket items across electronics, garden, and kitchenware. Big-name brands like Bose, Dyson, Lego, Shark, CeraVe, Ninja, and Sonos will participate in the event. The annual bargain extravaganza will feature discounts on everything from everyday items to bigger ticket purchases. Shoppers can expect to find deals on Amazon devices, household items, beauty products, and more.

Last year's event saw record-breaking sales with truly irresistible deals across 35 categories. This year's event promises to be even bigger and better, with double the time to pick up a deal. Prime members can start a free 30-day trial before Prime Day begins and cancel anytime. Alternatively, they can opt for a full membership, which costs £8.99 per month after the trial period, or £96 per year.

Students can get a discounted Prime membership for £4.49 per month or £47.49 per year, which also gives them access to exclusive discounts on thousands of textbooks, clothing, travel, accessories, and more. The best Amazon Prime Day deals in 2025 featured some of the lowest prices seen on Amazon so far. Amazon's own devices were the stars of the show, with the Echo Pop available for £19.99, down from £44.99.

The Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Pet Pro with Anti Hair Wrap Plus was a steal at just £249.99 with a saving of £180. The new Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer saw a whopping £60 reduction despite its recent release, while the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer 9.5l dropped to just £159.99 from £249.99 during the Prime Day sale.

Apple devices, as always, were a massive hit, with price tags on AirPods, iPhones, Macbooks, and more seeing substantial price drops. In the beauty category, the Remington Shine Therapy Advanced Ceramic Hair Straighteners were a hot pick, marked down by a whopping 71 per cent, bringing the price to just £23. The Shark SpeedStyle Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler was a true bargain, too, dropping from £239.99 to just £129.99.

The Shopping Finder team has found the top early Amazon deals to shop now, helping you avoid sales overwhelm and get your hands on some great deals early. Prime Day 2026 will be returning for members with deep discounts on everything from household essentials and beauty must-haves to bigger ticket items across electronics, garden, and kitchenware. The event will feature discounts on Amazon devices, household items, beauty products, and more.

Shoppers can expect to find deals on everyday items, bigger ticket purchases, and more. The best deals to expect include discounts on Amazon devices, household items, beauty products, and more. The event will feature discounts on everything from everyday items to bigger ticket purchases. Shoppers can expect to find deals on Amazon devices, household items, beauty products, and more.

Last year's event saw record-breaking sales with truly irresistible deals across 35 categories. This year's event promises to be even bigger and better, with double the time to pick up a deal. Prime members can start a free 30-day trial before Prime Day begins and cancel anytime. Alternatively, they can opt for a full membership, which costs £8.99 per month after the trial period, or £96 per year.

Students can get a discounted Prime membership for £4.49 per month or £47.49 per year, which also gives them access to exclusive discounts on thousands of textbooks, clothing, travel, accessories, and more. The event will feature discounts on everything from household essentials and beauty must-haves to bigger ticket items across electronics, garden, and kitchenware. Shoppers can expect to find deals on everyday items, bigger ticket purchases, and more.

The best deals to expect include discounts on Amazon devices, household items, beauty products, and more. The event will feature discounts on everything from everyday items to bigger ticket purchases. Shoppers can expect to find deals on Amazon devices, household items, beauty products, and more. Prime Day 2026 will be returning for members with deep discounts on everything from household essentials and beauty must-haves to bigger ticket items across electronics, garden, and kitchenware.

The event will feature discounts on Amazon devices, household items, beauty products, and more. Shoppers can expect to find deals on everyday items, bigger ticket purchases, and more. The best deals to expect include discounts on Amazon devices, household items, beauty products, and more. The event will feature discounts on everything from everyday items to bigger ticket purchases.

Shoppers can expect to find deals on Amazon devices, household items, beauty products, and more





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