Amazon Prime Day 2026 Announced: Early June Dates, Four-Day Sale, and New Savings Features

Amazon confirms Prime Day 2026 will run from June 23 to June 26 for Prime members, marking an earlier start and extended duration. Discover expected deals, membership details, and early offers.

Amazon has officially announced that Prime Day 2026 will take place from June 23 to June 26, exclusively for Prime members. This year's event marks a significant shift, as it arrives a full month earlier than previous years and extends across four days, doubling the shopping window compared to traditional Prime Day sales.

The sale will feature deep discounts across a wide array of categories, including household essentials, beauty products, electronics, garden supplies, and kitchenware. In addition to the extended duration, Amazon will introduce a new "Today's Big Deals" feature, promising even greater savings for shoppers. Major brands such as Bose, Dyson, Lego, Shark, CeraVe, Ninja, and Sonos are expected to participate, making it an ideal time to purchase long-desired items.

Historically, Amazon held a single Prime Day annually, but in recent years the company has expanded to include additional sales events in October and March, often under names like Spring Deal Days. This suggests another major sale may occur in autumn 2026. To access Prime Day deals, customers must be Amazon Prime members. Membership offers benefits like fast free delivery, streaming services, and exclusive discounts.

Non-members can start a 30-day free trial before the event, with options to continue at £8.99 per month or £96 per year. Students receive a discounted rate of £4.49 monthly or £47.49 annually, along with textbook and other student-specific deals. Last year's Prime Day set records with irresistible discounts across 35 categories. Amazon's own devices led the savings; for example, the Echo Pop dropped from £44.99 to £19.99.

The Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Pet Pro saw a £180 reduction, selling for £249.99. The Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer, despite being newly released, was reduced by £60. The Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer 9.5l fell from £249.99 to £159.99. Apple products such as AirPods, iPhones, and MacBooks also enjoyed substantial price cuts.

Beauty deals included the Remington Shine Therapy Advanced Ceramic Hair Straighteners at a 71% discount, priced at £23, and the Shark SpeedStyle Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler reduced from £239.99 to £129.99. While Prime Day 2026 hasn't begun, early deals curated by shopping experts are already available, helping shoppers jump on savings early and avoid overwhelm during the main event





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