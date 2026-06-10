Amazon Prime Day 2025: Top Early Deals Under $50 Across Beauty, Fashion, Home, and Travel

Explore the best early Prime Day deals under $50, featuring discounted beauty products from CeraVe and La Roche-Posay, fashion basics from Levi's and Calvin Klein, kitchen essentials, travel accessories, and toys. Shop now before the main sale starts on June 23.

Amazon's Prime Day is scheduled for June 23-26, 2025, and ahead of the main event, the retailer has already launched a wide array of early deals, many of which are priced under $50.

These early offers, which have been marked with special "early deal" stickers in recent weeks, include products from well-known brands such as CeraVe, Paula's Choice, La Roche-Posay, and CosRx. Many of these items are being discounted by at least 20 percent, though some have smaller markdowns. Importantly, several of these deals are also available at competing retailers, giving shoppers the option to compare prices.

In fashion, basics and loungewear from brands like Levi's, Hanes, and Calvin Klein feature discounts of up to 40 percent or more. The home and kitchen category presents a varied selection, with items like KitchenAid oven mitts recommended for practicality. For summer travel, non-Apple Bluetooth trackers and packing cubes are highlighted as useful and discounted accessories. Toys, including Squishmallows plush toys, Melissa & Doug wooden sets, and toddler learning walkers, are also part of the early promotions.

This curated approach to deal discovery aligns with the site's mission to provide expert, independent recommendations across e-commerce platforms. Despite some repetitive sign-up prompts for a newsletter in the source material, the core content focuses on actionable, budget-friendly shopping opportunities ahead of Prime Day





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Prime Day Deals Early Deals Under $50 Amazon Prime Day 2025 Discounted Beauty Products Fashion Basics Sale Home And Kitchen Deals Travel Accessories Toy Deals

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