Amazon Prime Day 2025: June Dates, Tips, and Early Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2025 moves to June for the first time, running from June 23-26. This guide covers membership details, when deals start, top categories, and strategies to find the best bargains. Early deals are already live, and expert recommendations help you avoid inflated prices.

Amazon Prime Day has been a major shopping event for years, but 2025 marks a significant shift: for the first time ever, the sale is happening in June, running from Tuesday, June 23, through Friday, June 26.

Historically held in July, the change means shoppers need to adjust their calendars and prepare earlier. Like last year, the event spans four days instead of the usual two, offering double the time to score discounts. As always, we will be covering the best deals with extensive, obsessive detail to help you navigate the massive sale. This guide provides a refresher on what Prime Day is, what goes on sale, and how to find the best bargains.

With the sale just three weeks away, early deals are already live, and we are curating the top ones for you to shop now. Prime Day officially starts at 3 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 23, and ends at 2:59 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 27. To participate, you need an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $15 per month or $139 per year.

If you are not ready to commit to a full subscription, you can sign up for a free trial right before the sale begins. Beyond Prime Day discounts, membership provides free two-day shipping on countless items year-round, plus access to Amazon-exclusive shows, movies, and select sporting events. Thousands of products across every category will be discounted, often at their lowest prices of the year. Categories include men's and women's fashion, kids' toys, beauty products, kitchen essentials, tech, and more.

We recommend browsing our curated list of best deals to get a sense of the breadth of savings. In previous years, we observed some exceptional discounts that sold out quickly, such as the Leset T-shirt deal. These rare deals are fleeting, so it is wise to check our site each morning for the latest offers. While some deals marginally improve toward the end of the sale, the risk of items selling out increases.

For daily essentials like toiletries, waiting may be safe, but for high-demand tech or fashion, act fast. Not all Prime Day deals are genuine bargains; some have inflated list prices to appear deeper than they are. Always compare prices or follow our coverage, as we vet every deal. Our writers are on constant watch, providing in-depth roundups for beauty, fashion, home decor, and tech.

Early deals have already started dropping, and we will continue to update our recommendations through Prime Day. To stay informed, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on social media for real-time alerts on the best deals





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