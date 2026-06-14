Amazon Offloads Laptop Screen Extender, This 14' Triple Portable Monitor Now Nearly 50% Off Before Prime Day

You can save 48% on the Blackview DCM5 laptop screen extender than adds two screens to your setup.

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Being a hybrid or remote worker means having the flexibility to work from anywhere you want. Well, it does so in theory. In practice, many of us just spend our work from home days working literally from home. Why is that?

In my experience, it’s about comfort and productivity. I’m very used to my desk setup I have here in my apartment, and I can get a lot done from it versus working off just my laptop. Mainly, I have three large monitors in which I can widely spread out all my work and ideas. I can see everything I need to side by side without endlessly flipping tabs.

If you want to feel just as productive working from a local coffee shop or from a hotel halfway across the country as you do from your primary workspace, than consider picking up this laptop screen extender. Blackview has a portable monitor setup that can effectively trip your workspace when working from a laptop. And best of all, the screen extender is 48% off . Usually, this sells for $410, but right now, you can grab it for just $214.

That saves you $196 for a limited time. The 2026 Blackview triple screen extender hooks onto the back of your laptop to add an additional screen to each side. It fits laptops between 13 inches and 17.3 inches including brands like Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Microsoft. It’s lightweight, weighing in at only three lbs. total and measuring just 0.3 inches thin.

Each of the two screens come in at 14 inches themselves and have a FHD 1080p resolution. It’s a simply plug and play solution, requiring no additional drivers. It connects to your laptop in one of two ways. Either use dual USB-C cables to both power the screens and send the visual signal.

Or you can connect over one USB-C to USB-C and then one USB-C-to-HDMI. This second method does require an external power cord. Once connected, the two screens flip open like some kind of sci-fi dungeon master screen, and the extra weight stays propped up via the built in kick stand. The hinges can be flexibility rotated up to 180 degrees to help you achieve the best viewing angle for your setup.

The screens are designed to be easy on the eyes during extended use. They are flicker free to simulate natural light. Each screen has an anti-blue light film which can help to reduce eye strain and alleviate fatigue.





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