Amazon Offloads Blink Outdoor 4 XR Security Camera (6-Pack) at 65 % Off Ahead of Prime Day

You're only paying a little over $24 for each camera, and will also enjoy free delivery with the purchase.

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Prime Day won’t be here for another couple of weeks, but early deals have already started popping up. If you don’t want to wait till the end of June to score some savings, these early offers make it easy to start shopping today. Amazon has now knocked a massive 65% off the 6-piece Blink Outdoor 4 XR wireless security camera system, dropping its $420 price to just $147.

This camera system is great for keeping an eye on all that’s happening outside your house remotely. The deal is live now, but we can’t say how long it will stay at this price. If you’ve been meaning to upgrade your home security, now is the time to grab a solid security camera without spending a ton. The bundle includes six cameras, so you can secure your entire property by putting them up in different areas throughout the house.

These can be installed up to 1000 feet in open air from your Sync Module XR, which gives you about four times the range of Blink cameras that operate on WiFi only. XR technology support here also means there won’t be a lot of network-related interference during usage, and you can access the live view almost 20% faster than the standard options.

All the cameras can be connected and controlled completely remotely using the Blink app on your smartphone, which means you’ll always stay in the loop regarding what’s happening, even when you’re vacationing hundreds of kilometers away. But since you can’t really keep an eye on the live feed 24/7, you can save clips to view them later on the cloud, plus share them with other people with a Blink subscription.

If you prefer local storage, you can use the Sync Module XR with a microSD card. The included AA Energizer lithium batteries offer up to 2 years of battery life. That’s plenty of juice, and it means that you won’t have to worry about replacing the batteries frequently. It also completely eliminates the need to recharge the cameras or rely on a wired connection to keep them up and running.

Basically, once you’ve installed them in place, you can enjoy hassle-free, effortless coverage for up to 24 months. Footage quality stays exceptional both day and night. These support two-way audio, so you can communicate with whoever is on the other side.

Additionally, there’s motion detection that sends you alerts on your phone if the cameras detect some movement in specified areas. The offer saves you $273 and also gets you free delivery on your purchase. It won’t stick around for long, which is why we highly recommend placing your orders as soon as you can!





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