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Amazon offers $25 Thanksgiving meal package ahead of holiday

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Amazon offers $25 Thanksgiving meal package ahead of holiday
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The offer includes an 8-pound turkey and ingredients for traditional side dishes through Nov. 26.

LGBTQ+ community health fair in Bay Shore connects Long Islanders with care and support services Amazon announced a Thanksgiving meal package priced at $25 that includes a turkey and ingredients for traditional holiday dishes, available through Nov. 26 while supplies last.

According to the company, the package includes an 8-pound Butterball frozen turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, vegetables, rolls, macaroni and cheese, pie crusts and pumpkin puree. Amazon said the offer is available to customers in more than 2,300 cities and towns where its grocery service provides same-day delivery. The company said orders of $25 or more qualify for free same-day delivery in eligible areas.

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The retailer also announced additional Thanksgiving grocery promotions, including frozen turkeys for 79 cents per pound through Nov. 26 and fresh turkeys for 99 cents per pound from Nov. 14 through Nov. 26. The announcement comes as Amazon continues to expand its grocery business. In the release, the company said it is now the second-largest grocer in the United States.

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