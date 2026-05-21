Amazon Music Releases Song 'Rise Up' for the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Amazon Music Original song 'Rise Up' brings electric energy to the NHL Playoffs, available only on Amazon Music.

The Amazon Music Original song `Rise Up` will be featured in game broadcasts, in-arena integrations, and across social media and NHL digital channels. The song is available to stream only on Amazon Music .

Jelly Roll & Carín León have joined forces on 'Lighter,' the first single from the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Album. Bruno Mars has soared on Latin charts with 'Lo Arriesgo Todo,' a Spanish rendition of 'Risk It All.

' An accompanying music video features Jelly Roll, the Stanley Cup, and various NHL highlights, while a documentary short on the making of the video featuring Jelly Roll and NHL stars Jack Eichel and Seth Jarvis will be released in June. Jelly Roll doesn't just make music. He sets a tone, and it's exactly right for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Watching him experience the Stanley Cup for the first time was a special moment.

This collaboration with Amazon Music places hockey at the center of their culture, and it's been a pleasure working together and seeing this video come to life





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Amazon Music NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Music Jelly Roll Carín León Bruno Mars 'Rise Up'

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