Amazon MGM Takes Over Distribution for Thomas Crown Affair Remake in France

Amazon MGM Studios assumes distribution rights for the Michael B. Jordan remake in France, keeping the March 5, 2027 global release date intact.

Amazon MGM Studios has officially announced a significant shift in its international distribution strategy for the upcoming remake of The Thomas Crown Affair . The studio will now handle the distribution rights for the film within France, marking a strategic move to consolidate control over its major theatrical releases across key global markets.

Distribution Shift in French Markets

This decision replaces previous arrangements where Sony Pictures Entertainment France was slated to manage the release. According to a recent report from Screen Daily, Amazon MGM Studios is directly taking charge of the international distribution for its high-profile productions. This change highlights the streaming giant's broader effort to streamline the global rollout of its original and acquired content following its acquisition of MGM. The move ensures that Amazon maintains full oversight of marketing and exhibition schedules in the French territory.

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Film Details and Cast Information

The remake stars Michael B. Jordan in the lead role of Thomas Crown, a wealthy billionaire known for executing sophisticated art heists. Jordan also serves as the director for this modern iteration, which marks the second remake of the 1968 original classic romantic thriller. Adria Arjona plays the opposing lead, portraying an insurance investigator tasked with tracking down the criminal mastermind. The narrative explores the complex dynamic between the two leads as they find themselves drawn to one another amidst the high-stakes cat-and-mouse game. The plot thickens as Crown's lavish lifestyle and criminal activities come under intense threat from law enforcement and investigative pressures.

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Release Schedule Remains Unchanged

Despite the administrative changes regarding distribution rights, the film remains on its original global release schedule. The Thomas Crown Affair remake is confirmed to hit theaters worldwide on March 5, 2027. This date applies to all regions, including the United States and the newly managed French market. The consistency in the release timeline suggests that the distribution shift is operational rather than indicative of production delays or strategic postponements. ScreenRant has contacted Amazon MGM Studios to confirm the details of this distribution restructuring.

Strategic Implications for Studio

The decision to internalize distribution in France reflects Amazon's growing ambition in the theatrical landscape. By managing distribution directly, the studio can better align the film's marketing campaign with its broader ecosystem strategies. This approach allows for greater flexibility in scheduling and promotional activities tailored to local audiences. The move signals a long-term commitment to theatrical exhibitions for major tentpole releases, rather than relying solely on streaming platforms for initial windows. Industry observers note that this model could become standard for future Amazon MGM productions in other international territories.