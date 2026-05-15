Amazon MGM Studios Update on the New James Bond: Leading Actor Still to Be Cast

Amazon MGM Studios have finally shared an update on the new 007, revealing that the leading actor is still yet to be cast. The search for the next James Bond is underway, and exciting news will be announced in the coming months.

Amazon MGM Studios have finally shared an update on the new 007, revealing that the leading actor is still yet to be cast. The search for the next James Bond is underway, and exciting news will be announced in the coming months.

The statement also teased that the 007 news will be revealed in the coming months. The Broccoli family handed over creative control over to Amazon MGM Studios last year, after 30 years. The production mindset has shifted from 'Let’s hurry this through' to 'Make sure we get this right'. The principal photography will run until the summer, and the film always takes around nine months to a year to edit.

The casting process is currently underway, and Harris Dickinson is one of the bookies' favorites to become the new Bond. The production mindset has shifted from 'Let’s hurry this through' to 'Make sure we get this right'. The principal photography will run until the summer, and the film always takes around nine months to a year to edit. The casting process is currently underway, and Harris Dickinson is one of the bookies' favorites to become the new Bond





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James Bond Amazon MGM Studios Leading Actor Casting Process Exciting News Casting Underway Bookies' Favorites Denis Villeneuve Steven Knight Production Mindset Principal Photography Film Editing

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