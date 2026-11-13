Amazon MGM Studios Produces The American Heiress to Rival Bridgerton

Amazon MGM Studios begins production on The American Heiress, a period drama starring Julianna Margulies, aiming to capture the audience lost by My Lady Jane and compete directly with Netflix's Bridgerton.

Amazon MGM Studios has officially entered production on The American Heiress, a new period series designed to challenge the dominance of Netflix's Bridgerton. This strategic move follows the cancellation of My Lady Jane, which failed to retain viewers despite critical acclaim, and aims to capitalize on the enduring popularity of historical romances. The project brings together a high-profile creative team and established talent to deliver a story set against the backdrop of the Victorian era.

The American Heiress Plot and Setting

The series is adapted from the bestselling novel by Daisy Goodwin and centers on Isabella Cash, portrayed by Julianna Margulies. The narrative follows the wealthy American woman and her daughter, Cora, as they travel to England in 1893. Their primary objective is to secure a marriage between Cora and a member of the British aristocracy, capitalizing on the era's social dynamics where affluent Americans traded wealth for European prestige.

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Complicating these ambitions is Cora's romantic attachment to an American artist named Teddy. However, a hunting accident changes the course of events, leaving Cora in a state of unconsciousness at Lulworth Castle. She awakens to find herself under the roof of the 12th Duke of Wareham, a development that introduces a new layer of romantic tension and societal intrigue into the story.

Strategic Positioning and Creative Leadership

Amazon is leveraging Goodwin's previous television success with Victoria, PBS and ITV series, to ensure The American Heiress meets industry standards for quality and engagement. Goodwin serves as both showrunner and executive producer, bringing her experience in crafting compelling historical narratives to the screen. This approach mirrors the strategies employed by successful franchises like Bridgerton, which benefited from Shonda Rhimes' established reputation.

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The show will air exclusively on MGM+, distinct from Amazon's Prime Video platform. This distribution choice positions the series as a premium offering within Amazon's broader streaming ecosystem. By targeting MGM+ specifically, the studio aims to differentiate the content while still benefiting from Amazon's extensive marketing resources and global reach.

Comparisons to Bridgerton and Outlander

While often compared to Bridgerton, The American Heiress operates in a different historical period and tone. Bridgerton is set in the Regency era and focuses on a series of interconnected love stories, whereas this new series is grounded in the Victorian era and follows a more standalone narrative. The show promises to be more realistic and less fantastical than its Netflix counterpart, appealing to viewers seeking a nuanced depiction of historical social structures.

The concept of dollar princesses has also drawn parallels to Gossip Girl, highlighting the social maneuvering of wealthy young women. Cora's journey explores the intersection of personal desire and family expectation, a theme that resonates with modern audiences. The show aims to dispel the notion that the period genre is stuffy, incorporating humor and wit throughout its eight-episode run.

Impact on Streaming Landscape and Future Prospects

The cancellation of My Lady Jane highlighted the challenges of sustaining period romance series on Prime Video. Amazon's investment in The American Heiress signals a renewed commitment to the genre, hoping to replicate the cultural impact of shows like Outlander. The series represents a significant opportunity to attract viewers who have been searching for compelling historical dramas following recent lineup changes.

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As production begins, all eyes are on how the show will perform with audiences accustomed to the escapist fantasy of Bridgerton. The grounded approach and strong cast, led by Margulies, suggest a mature take on the genre. Success could establish MGM+ as a key player in the period drama market and secure Amazon's presence in this competitive segment.