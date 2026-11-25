Amazon MGM Studios has officially selected Robert Pattinson to succeed Daniel Craig as the seventh James Bond. Denis Villeneuve directs with production starting in 2027.

Amazon MGM Studios has officially announced that Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond, making him the seventh actor to portray the iconic British spy in the film franchise. The casting announcement marks a significant shift for the franchise, succeeding Daniel Craig who retired from the role. Denis Villeneuve serves as the director for the project, with a screenplay by Steven Knight. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are attached as producers, while Tanya Lapointe will act as an executive producer.

Robert Pattinson Reacts to James Bond Casting News

Robert Pattinson expressed his excitement regarding the casting news, calling the opportunity the honor of his lifetime in a public statement. He specifically thanked the filmmakers and Amazon MGM Studios for their confidence in his ability to take on the role. His selection was considered a surprise by many in the industry, especially after several other high-profile actors were reportedly considered for the part. Screen tests reportedly included Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, and Jack O'Connell.

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Donald Trump Comments on Robert Pattinson Bond Role

Former President Donald Trump also weighed in on the casting news, stating that he wished Robert Pattinson luck with the role. Before offering his comment, Trump asked his aide Natalie Harper to bring him articles about Pattinson so he could check the actor's political leanings. Trump noted that he always likes people who like him, highlighting a personal condition for his approval. One of the printouts provided to Trump featured his own tweet from 2012 offering Pattinson advice about his relationship with Kristen Stewart. Trump read that specific tweet aloud before adding that it was a long time ago.

James Bond Production Timeline and Financial Details

Although Amazon MGM has not yet announced an official title for the film, production is reportedly expected to begin in the UK in 2027. This timeline suggests a potential theatrical release in 2028, giving the studio ample time to develop the script and plan the visual style. Recent reports reveal that Amazon spent a massive amount of money on the screen tests for the James Bond role. The studio has not officially confirmed the specific figures spent on these auditions, but the process was extensive and competitive.

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James Bond Future Under Amazon MGM Studios

Amazon MGM Studios gained creative control over the James Bond franchise nearly two years before this official announcement. The studio is now responsible for steering the future of the series, including casting decisions and production schedules. Robert Pattinson becomes the latest star to interpret the character, following a long lineage of actors who have defined the role for different generations. The industry is now watching to see how Denis Villeneuve's direction will reshape the franchise for a new audience.

James Bond Cast Changes and Industry Impact

The selection of Robert Pattinson represents a bold move by Amazon MGM Studios to rejuvenate the franchise. By choosing an actor known for independent films and dramas like Twilight, the studio aims to bring a different texture to the 007 character. This casting decision follows the end of Daniel Craig's tenure, leaving a legacy that fans and critics continue to debate. The upcoming film will be a major event in the global cinema landscape, with high expectations for the new actor's performance.