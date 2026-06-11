Amazon MGM Studios Developing The Girlfriend Sequel with New Cast and Themes

Amazon MGM Studios is working on a follow-up to their hit Prime Video series The Girlfriend, with a new cast and narrative focusing on themes of masculinity. Writers are in talks to join the show, but a screenwriter is not yet attached.

Amazon MGM Studios is developing a follow-up to their hit Prime Video series The Girlfriend , with a new cast and narrative focusing on themes of masculinity .

Writers are in talks to join the show, but a screenwriter is not yet attached. Robin Wright, who stars in the original, expressed uncertainty about a sophomore installment but admitted she would be satisfied if it didn't materialize. The first series premiered on September 10, 2025, and consisted of six episodes. The show features a diverse cast, including Robin Wright, Laurie Davidson, and Cooke.

Naomi Sheldon and Gabbie Asher created the series based on Michelle Frances' novel of the same name. The show explores themes of greed, love, power, and obsession, and Wright directed three episodes. The show has received critical acclaim and has cultivated over 25 million views since its launch





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The Girlfriend Amazon MGM Studios Sequel New Cast Themes Of Masculinity Writers In Talks Robin Wright Laurie Davidson Cooke Naomi Sheldon Gabbie Asher Michelle Frances Novel Of The Same Name Greed Love Power Obsession Directed Three Episodes Critically Acclaimed Cultivated Over 25 Million Views

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