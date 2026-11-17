Amazon MGM Studios officially announces Robert Pattinson as the successor to Daniel Craig. Lauren Sanchez reportedly influenced the casting decision, calling him captivating.

Amazon MGM Studios officially confirmed on Monday that Robert Pattinson has been selected to portray the iconic spy James Bond. The studio released a statement alongside a photograph of the British actor holding a pistol. The image was captioned with a direct declaration of his new status as 007. This announcement ends months of speculation regarding who would succeed Daniel Craig in the legendary franchise.

The casting decision was heavily influenced by Lauren Sanchez, the wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Reports indicate that the former television host reviewed audition tapes for the part. She reportedly chose the Twilight actor because she found him captivating. Sources state she provided this feedback after watching the recordings. Her husband, who owns the rights to the franchise, shared these audition tapes with her for input.

Also read Robert Pattinson Cast as New James Bond for Amazon MGM Studios

Robert Pattinson was not initially considered for the position. Casting directors struggled to finalize a decision among other top contenders. He and Nicholas Hoult were brought in to audition at the last minute. Executives could not narrow down the shortlist before bringing them in. Pattinson, who is forty years old, had recently appeared in films such as The Odyssey, The Drama, and Prime Time.

His presence at the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice last June may have facilitated his inclusion. He attended the star-studded event alongside his then-fiancee Suki Waterhouse. One producer told the Times that the audition tapes were sent to Bezos. He then shared them with his wife for her evaluation. She ruled that Pattinson had the looks and talent to deliver the goods.

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Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, described the hiring as a defining moment. He emphasized that Pattinson's remarkable range and magnetic screen presence make him an exceptional choice. Hopkins highlighted the involvement of director Denis Villeneuve. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are also on board. Executive producer Tanya Lapointe and scriptwriter Steven Knight complete the creative team.

Robert Pattinson expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity. He called the role an honor of a lifetime. He thanked the creative team for their belief in his abilities. The actor described the partnership with the studio as a dream come true. He expressed excitement about the work ahead with this fantastic team.

Other actors had been in the running before Pattinson was brought in. Names such as Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, and a mystery actor were previously reported to be on the shortlist. The last-minute addition of Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult shifted the dynamics significantly. The studio's decision marks a departure from previous candidates.

It signals a new direction for the franchise under Amazon MGM ownership. The 007 account shared the news on Instagram on Monday. The post was simply captioned with the actor's name and the role. Fans have reacted to the choice, noting it breaks records as the oldest living actor to play 007.

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The casting process involved rigorous evaluations from studio executives. The final selection relied on a combination of talent and internal feedback. The involvement of key figures like Denis Villeneuve adds prestige to the project. The script by Steven Knight is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the character.

This appointment marks a significant milestone for the studio. It represents a major investment in the future of the James Bond brand. The global audience will now wait to see how Pattinson interprets the legendary spy. The film is expected to usher in a new era for the franchise.