Amazon MGM Studios Casting the Next James Bond: Steven Knight's Choice for the Role

Steven Knight, the writer of the next James Bond film, has revealed his choice for the role. He believes that James Norton, the Happy Valley star, would be perfect for the iconic role. However, producers David Heyman and Amy Pascal, along with director Denis Villeneuve, will make the final decision.

The news that Amazon MGM Studios are now casting the next James Bond has the showbusiness world shaken and stirred – and I can reveal the name of the actor who the writer of the next film thinks would be perfect for the role.

Steven Knight, who made his name with Peaky Blinders, thinks James Norton has what it takes to play 007. He wrote the part of the 'new Bond' with the Happy Valley star in mind. Some years ago, Norton was at the forefront of the 'Next Bond' conversations, but recently people have concentrated on younger actors like Callum Turner, Harris Dickinson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

However, at 40, Norton is only two years older than Daniel Craig was when he was cast – so he could happily sign up to make 15 years of Bond films, as Craig did. Like Craig, his has been largely a TV and theatre career up to this point.

I'm told producers David Heyman and Amy Pascal – who will make the final decision, along with director Denis Villeneuve – want the next Bond to be someone who does not have a big international movie profile already. That will count against Harris Dickinson, who'll be globally famous after starring as John Lennon in the forthcoming Beatles films; and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who has been in a number of big films.

It might also rule out Australian actor Jacob Elordi who, thanks to Frankenstein and Euphoria, is arguably just too 'big' already. Happy Valley star James Norton pictured at the HBO Max Launch Party in London in March Bonds tend not to be big stars before assuming 007 status - like the last James Bond, played by Daniel Craig. Bonds tend not to be big stars... before assuming 007 status.

Sean Connery wasn't really known before Bond, and George Lazenby had never acted outside of TV commercials. Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan were TV stars, but not movie stars. Timothy Dalton and Daniel Craig did a lot of character actor work before their big breaks. Happy Valley star James Norton pictured at the HBO Max Launch Party in London in Marc





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

James Bond Casting Steven Knight James Norton Happy Valley Peaky Blinders Next Bond David Heyman Amy Pascal Denis Villeneuve Cannes Film Festival Peaky Blinders Next Bond David Heyman Amy Pascal Denis Villeneuve Cannes Film Festival

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Amazon Announces Search for Next James Bond is Underway and More News HeadlinesThis text discusses various news headlines, including Amazon's search for the next James Bond, commentary on Hollywood casting choices, and the value of having more streaming services for NFL watching.

Read more »

‘Grab ‘Em by the Octopussy’: Jimmy Kimmel on Donald Trump as James Bond PostJimmy Kimmel has reacted to the White House's social media post of Donald Trump as James Bond, responding with a hilarious quip.

Read more »

James Bond: 3 Reasons Tom Francis Could Be New 007 ActorTom Francis is the latest name attached to the new James Bond movie. Here's three reasons why the newcomer could actually shock everyone.

Read more »

Denis Villeneuve's James Bond 26 To Reinvent 007 After Daniel Craig's EraThe next James Bond movie may take the franchise in a far more grounded and modern direction, according to writer Steven Knight.

Read more »