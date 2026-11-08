Amazon MGM Studios Auditions for Next 007 with Ironclad Security Measures

Amazon MGM Studios has deployed extreme security protocols at Bray Studios for the next James Bond audition, including blacked-out vehicles and encrypted scripts to protect the identity of the successor to Daniel Craig.

Amazon MGM Studios has implemented unprecedented security protocols to identify the actor who will succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond. The casting process for the upcoming film, internally known as Bond 26, is shrouded in extreme secrecy as the studio seeks to prevent any leaks before the announcement.

The search for the next 007 has reached a critical stage with auditions recently held at Bray Studios in Berkshire. This historic location, owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, served as the secure venue for the high-stakes casting sessions. The studio aims to maintain total confidentiality until the new casting is officially confirmed.

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Extreme Security Measures at Bray Studios

Ambitious actors were transported to the audition site in black Mercedes limousines with specially treated windows that blocked external visibility. The glass treatment was described as comparable to security features used at Downing Street, ensuring that cameras could not capture images of the individuals inside the vehicles. This measure was designed to thwart photographers and fans waiting outside the main gates.

Access to the specific audition area required special passes, and participants were forced to leave all personal belongings, including mobile phones, outside the secure room. The scripts used for the scenes were printed in a special red ink that could not be copied or photographed, and each copy featured a unique watermark. This level of detail demonstrates the intense anxiety within the production team regarding potential leaks.

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Photographers outside the studio reported seeing high-tech security upgrades, including covers over the gates to block views. Two security guards drove a golf buggy to the entrance, standing in the rain to monitor the situation as the actors departed. Covert communication via walkie-talkies was frequent among the security team to coordinate the movement of vehicles and personnel.

Shortlisted Actors and Casting Panel

The shortlist of candidates who auditioned at the end of last month includes Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Josh O'Connor. Turner, known for Fantastic Beasts, and Lowden, from Slow Horses, both completed their auditions. Josh O'Connor, famous for The Crown, is also believed to be in the running for the prestigious role. A mysterious fourth man was also part of the final selection process.

The casting panel in the safe room included Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, British casting director Nina Gold, and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman. Writer Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, was also present in the room. This elite group was responsible for evaluating the performances and selecting the final candidate for the decade-long commitment.

Nina Gold is revered in Hollywood for her ability to spot talent early, having previously helped launch the careers of Daisy Ridley and John Boyega in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Her involvement suggests a focus on actors with strong potential for global stardom. The panel watched the auditions alongside a two-man camera and sound team to record the performances accurately.

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Production Timeline and Distribution Strategy

The footage from the auditions was flown back by private jet to Hollywood for review by Jeff Bezos and Mike Hopkins, the head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. Sending even an encrypted version of the screen tests over the internet was considered too risky due to the possibility of hacking. The physical transport of the media ensured that the raw footage remained completely offline and secure.

Bond 26 is scheduled to begin filming next spring, with a production timeline expected to last nine months. The film is set to open in cinemas worldwide in November 2028. This release date marks the longest gap between Bond movies in the franchise's history, as the previous film, No Time To Die, was released in 2021.

The delay allows the studio to carefully vet candidates and ensure the new actor can carry the franchise for the next ten years. The bond franchise, owned by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson for 30 years, was sold to Amazon for a reported $1 billion last February. The intense security measures reflect the high value placed on this iconic role and the desire to control the narrative surrounding its future.