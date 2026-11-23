Amazon MGM Studios develops a sequel to the 2024 romcom Upgraded, featuring Camila Mendes and Saoirse-Monica Jackson filming in Venice and Rome under new director Becca Gleason.

Amazon MGM Studios is officially moving forward with a sequel to its 2024 romantic comedy film, Upgraded, confirming that the project has entered active production phases. The studio has secured worldwide distribution rights for the follow-up feature, which continues the narrative arc established in the original release that debuted on Prime Video in February 2024. This strategic investment signals confidence in the franchise's ability to retain its audience base while expanding the story beyond its initial London setting.

Original Cast and Director Changes

Camilia Mendes returns to the screen to reprise her role as Ana Santos, the ambitious art professional whose career trajectory defines the new installment. She is joined by Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who also reprises her character from the first film, ensuring continuity for viewers who followed the initial romantic entanglements. While the core duo remains intact, the production has made a significant creative shift by replacing the original filmmaker. Becca Gleason has taken over the director's chair, stepping in to guide the project away from Carlson Young, who helmed the 2024 premiere.

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The return of the primary actors brings with it a wealth of previous industry experience that adds depth to the ensemble cast. Mendes has built a robust resume that includes prominent roles in major television and film projects. Saoirse-Monica Jackson recently garnered attention for her portrayal of Erin Quinn in the critically acclaimed series Derry Girls, demonstrating her range beyond this romantic comedy genre. This combination of familiar faces and seasoned performers aims to bridge the gap between the original fanbase and new viewers seeking fresh content.

Production Locations and Screenwriting Team

Production is currently underway in Italy, with the crew capturing scenes in both Venice and Rome. These locations are central to the plot, as the sequel reportedly follows Ana's professional journey to the prestigious Venice Biennale art exhibition. The shift from the urban landscape of London to the historic and artistic hubs of Italy provides a visually distinct backdrop for the characters' evolving careers and relationships. The Italian settings offer a fresh aesthetic that contrasts with the initial work trip dynamics established in the predecessor.

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The script for this new installment is being crafted by screenwriters Luke Roberts and Justin Matthews, who reunited to write the first film. Their involvement ensures that the tone and character voices remain consistent with the original story's emotional beats and comedic timing. The writing team's continuity is crucial for maintaining the specific chemistry that audiences connected with in the 2024 release, particularly the misunderstanding-driven romance that sparked the initial narrative.

Production Credits and Corporate Structure

The film is being produced by Gulfstream Pictures and Honor Role, two entities that have partnered to finance and manage the logistical aspects of the shoot. Camila Mendes and Rachel Matthews are serving as producers on the project, leveraging their industry influence to secure the film's development and release. This dual role for Mendes highlights her growing involvement in the business side of Hollywood, alongside her acting commitments. The collaboration between these production companies ensures that the film maintains high production values while navigating the complexities of international filming.

The casting of the sequel also features additions to the previously announced ensemble, though specific details on new characters remain undisclosed at this time. The project serves as a testament to the ongoing demand for romantic comedies that blend professional ambition with personal growth. By expanding the world of Ana Santos beyond her initial internship experiences, the studio aims to explore her status as an established curator in the competitive art world. This narrative expansion allows for deeper character development and more complex interpersonal dynamics.

Narrative Continuity and Future Outlook

The original film followed Ana as an aspiring art intern who traveled to London with her demanding boss, Claire Dupont. There, she met wealthy businessman William, who mistook her for a peer from a more privileged background. This case of mistaken identity led to an unexpected romance that formed the core of the 2024 storyline. The sequel continues to build on these foundations, exploring how Ana's professional success impacts her personal life and relationships. The transition from intern to curator represents a significant milestone that will likely drive the central conflict of the new film.

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As filming continues in Rome and Venice, the production team is working to capture the grandeur of the art world against the backdrop of iconic Italian architecture. The involvement of Amazon MGM Studios guarantees a global rollout, leveraging its streaming platform to reach audiences in multiple territories. The project represents a significant commitment to the franchise, indicating that the initial success of Upgraded has prompted a full-scale sequel. Fans can expect the film to deliver on the promises of romance and career ambition that defined the original, now set against the vibrant and historic canvas of Italy.