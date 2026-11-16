Amazon MGM Studios Announces Robert Pattinson as New James Bond

Amazon MGM Studios officially confirms Robert Pattinson has been cast as James Bond, replacing the previous actor. Denis Villeneuve directs the new installment, which reunites the duo from the Dune franchise.

Amazon MGM Studios has officially announced that Robert Pattinson is the next actor to portray James Bond. The casting decision concludes a global search that began in August 2026 and culminated in a final selection process in November. Pattinson received the news of his casting on November 15, when director Denis Villeneuve personally informed him of the outcome.

Casting Process and Screen Test Details

Pattinson entered the race for the role late, joining the selection process in late October 2026. This timing placed him several months behind the initial wave of auditions that started in August. Other actors considered for the position included Jack Lowden and several unnamed finalists who underwent rigorous evaluations.

Also read Robert Pattinson Cast as New James Bond for Amazon MGM Studios

The filmmakers assessed all finalists on three specific aspects of their performances: stunts, camera presence, and dialogue delivery. Pattinson attended his screen test during a short break from his production work on The Batman Part II in London. The studio utilized these tests to determine if each actor could handle the physical demands and screen appeal required for the character.

Director Vision and Studio Statement

Villeneuve expressed significant excitement about the casting in an official statement released shortly after the announcement. He stated that Pattinson possesses the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new to the franchise. The director also acknowledged the high caliber of the other auditioners, noting that the pool of talent was extraordinary.

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Amazon MGM Studios made the official announcement the day after Pattinson was personally notified. The studio highlighted the significance of finding an actor who could redefine the role while maintaining the core identity of the spy. This move signals a fresh direction for the Bond franchise under the management of Amazon MGM Studios.

Pattinson Reaction and Future Projects

Pattinson described the opportunity to play the role as the honour of a lifetime. He thanked the filmmakers and Amazon MGM Studios for believing in him to take on such an iconic part. He added that describing the role as a dream come true is an understatement for the magnitude of the opportunity.

The upcoming Bond film will reunite Pattinson with Villeneuve, who is also directing him in the upcoming Dune: Part Three. This collaboration marks a significant pairing of talent within the studio. Steven Knight is currently writing the screenplay for the new installment. Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson will produce the film, ensuring continuity in leadership for the long-running series.