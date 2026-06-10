Amazon MGM's $681m Blockbuster Set to Stream on MGM+

Amazon MGM's blockbuster film, which has grossed $681 million, is set to stream on MGM+, but not on Prime Video. The film, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, has received strong reviews and is considered one of the best movies of 2026.

as science teacher-turned-astronaut Ryland Grace, is one of the success stories of 2026. It has grossed $681 million on a net budget of $200m, breaking records for studio Amazon MGM and becoming a huge non-franchise blockbuster.

That was backed by strong reviews and word-of-mouth hype, with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes (95% with audiences), and an A CinemaScore. It was such a hit that Amazon MGM actually extended its theatrical window, delaying its debut on VoD and eventually streaming. Even the past weekend, it still pulled in almost $500k domestic across Friday-Sunday , which isn't bad considering that was its twelfth(! ) weekend, and it was already released on digital last month.

Now, the time has come for it to start streaming, with it confirmed via a listing thatWhat's notable there is that it will not yet be on Prime Video, which isn't a typical move from the studio. Recent theatrical releases such asis one example, and that took another two months to leap to Prime Video, which might be the timeline forisn't just one of the biggest movies of 2026 so far, it is also - for my money and that of many others - the best.

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the movie perfectly captures their irreverent humor, which pairs wonderfully with the Andy Weir novel it's based on. It expertly balances the comedy with real heart, though, not least in the moving relationship that develops between Grace and the alien he meets, Rocky (James Ortiz).isn't just that it's great, but that it felt like a true event.

This was a fresh, original movie that demanded to be seen on the big screen, and ideally, the biggest one possible. Combining the stunning, vast world of space with a beautiful story that's about friendship and communication, it's no surprise that it resonated with so many.

While watching it at home may not quite be the same as viewing it in IMAX, it'll no doubt play absolutely wonderfully on streaming, and it feels like the kind of movie that will hold up to being rewatched over and over. MGM+ isn't the biggest service, but this might drive new subscribers given the size of the release, while it'll also be a guaranteed huge smash when it does eventually fly onto Prime Video





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