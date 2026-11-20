Amazon MGM Studios has officially ordered the sports romance series 'Throttled,' adapting Melissa Osborne's novel from the 'Dirty Air' series. Nzingha Stewart will direct and the cast includes a star from 'Bad Education' and 'My Fault,' with production by Brownstone Productions and Ethea Entertainment.

understands that the “Bad Education,” “Geek Girl” and “I Hate Suzie” star will play a new character not in the books called Dorian, who serves as a personal assistant.

who play Maya Alatorre, an ambitious young woman who joins her brother on the racing circuit who falls into a forbidden, high-stakes romance with her brother’s ruthless teammate and fiercest racing rival, Noah Slade, played by Josh Heuston . Julio Peña will play Santi Alatorre, the older brother of Maya and a driver on the racing circuit.

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Alison Small of Brownstone Productions and Lauren Asher are executive producing.

“Throttled” marks another addition to Amazon’s MGM growing library of book-to-screen adaptations alongside shows such as “Off Campus” and the “My Fault” film franchise. Asher’s original book is the first of four novels in her “Dirty Air” sports romance series. Lakers’ Official History Book Gets $9,600 Limited Edition With Magic Johnson Handprints, Staples Center Hardwood and Rare Artwork‘The Year of the Ghost,’ About Misogyny in China, Wins Best Film at IDFA Documentary Festival