Amazon MGM Studios is developing a new prequel series based on Jack Carr's novel Cry Havoc. The show shifts focus to Tom Reece and his time in the Vietnam War.

Amazon MGM Studios is officially advancing a new prequel television series that expands the action-heavy universe of The Terminal List franchise. This new project, titled Cry Havoc, is based on another novel by author Jack Carr and shifts the narrative focus away from Chris Pratt's character, James Reece. The series aims to explore the family history of Reece, centering the story on his father, Tom Reece, during a pivotal period in his military career.

Cry Havoc Plot and Historical Setting

The prequel series is set in 1968 Vietnam and follows Tom Reece, who is portrayed as a brash Navy SEAL. He is assigned to the highly secretive MACV-SOG unit, which conducted harrowing cross-border operations in Laos. The narrative begins when Tom's Recon Team discovers plans for the upcoming Tet Offensive. This discovery triggers a chain of events that pulls the young warrior out of the jungles and into the shadows of Cold War espionage.

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David Keeley previously portrayed the character of Tom Reece in four episodes of The Terminal List. The new series delves deeper into the origins of the Reece family's military legacy. By focusing on the Vietnam War era, the show provides a distinct historical backdrop compared to the contemporary setting of the original series. The logline indicates a transition from direct combat to complex intelligence operations during the height of the conflict.

Creative Team and Production Details

David DiGilio, Max Adams, Jared Shaw, and Jack Carr are collectively developing the television adaptation. DiGilio and Adams are writing the pilot episode, with DiGilio also serving as the showrunner. DiGilio previously developed the original series and Dark Wolf, bringing his experience to this new installment. He will executive produce the project alongside Antoine Fuqua, Kat Samick, and Chris Pratt.

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MRC is involved in the production of the series, continuing their collaboration on adaptations of Carr's novels. Amazon has not yet confirmed whether the project will serve as Season 3 of The Terminal List or operate as a standalone story. No official release date or additional casting details have been announced. The series remains in the active development phase at this time.

Franchise Expansion and Strategic Direction

This announcement marks a significant expansion for Amazon MGM Studios within the action and military thriller genre. By moving beyond James Reece's story, the studio is leveraging the broader appeal of Jack Carr's literary universe. The introduction of Cry Havoc allows for a different type of storytelling, one rooted in historical events and family dynamics. This strategy diversifies the brand beyond the current protagonist.

Fans of The Terminal List have expressed significant interest in exploring the Reece family background. The shift to Vietnam offers a fresh visual and thematic palette for the production team. With a creative team that includes established industry veterans, the project is poised to attract a wide audience. The series represents a strategic move to sustain momentum in the premium cable streaming market.