Amazon MGM Acquires Thunder Road Action Film Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Hemsworth

Amazon MGM has acquired worldwide rights to a high-octane action film from Thunder Road, directed by Brad Peyton. The movie follows disgraced NYC cop Jack Kelly (Schwarzenegger) who must team up with his estranged family to rescue his wife from terrorists in an armory. Chris Hemsworth and Kelsey Asbille co-star. Production is underway, and the film will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

Amazon MGM Studios has acquired worldwide rights to a new action film from Thunder Road, which will be released exclusively on Prime Video. The project, directed by Brad Peyton , follows Jack Kelly, a disgraced New York City police officer whose wife, Molly, is taken hostage by terrorists inside an old armory building.

Forced into a desperate situation, Kelly must team up with the people he fears most: his own family. The film promises high-octane action and emotional stakes as Kelly navigates treacherous alliances to save his wife. The script was co-written by Peyton and Tze Chun, known for his work on Gotham and Once Upon a Time. The announcement marks a significant addition to Amazon MGM's growing slate of original streaming content, leveraging the star power of its ensemble cast





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Arnold Schwarzenegger Chris Hemsworth Kelsey Asbille Brad Peyton Amazon MGM

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