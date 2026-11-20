Amazon loses 40 Leo internet satellites after a ULA Vulcan rocket fails to reach orbit on November 15, marking the first mission failure for the rocket since 2024.

Amazon lost forty Leo internet satellites following a failed launch of a United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket on Sunday, November 15. The incident marks the first unsuccessful mission for the Vulcan rocket since its maiden flight in January 2024. It also represents the first complete mission failure for United Launch Alliance since the company was established in 2006. For Amazon, this event is the first launch failure for its Leo satellite program, formerly known as Project Kuiper, since its initial deployment in October 2023. The loss deals a significant blow to the technology giant, especially as this mission carried the largest batch of satellites it has ever launched.

Launch Mechanism and Technical Failure Details

The Vulcan rocket launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida, and the initial phase of the mission appeared to proceed without issue. However, ten minutes after liftoff, a propulsion problem prevented the vehicle from achieving the necessary speed and altitude. This shortfall meant the rocket could not place its payload of forty satellites into the required orbital path. The failure occurred during the first stage of the flight, meaning the satellites were never deployed into space. In contrast to other incidents where satellites are placed in low orbits but burn up, these units were lost entirely due to the inability to reach the target trajectory.

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ULA Investigation and Rocket Reliability Concerns

United Launch Alliance is currently investigating the cause of the failure, which is expected to ground the Vulcan rocket for an indefinite period. Preliminary findings suggest that the solid rocket boosters performed as expected, but there was an apparent issue with the fuel supply to the two BE-4 first-stage engines. This supply failure resulted in insufficient thrust to deliver the payload to orbit. The precise cause remains under investigation, but the incident highlights the challenges of establishing reliability when introducing a new launch vehicle. The Vulcan rocket has flown only five times, and this latest failure raises new questions about how quickly it can become a dependable workhorse for both commercial and government launches.

Impact on Amazon and Competition with SpaceX

The failure is a setback for Amazon as it attempts to catch up with SpaceX and its Starlink program. Starlink already operates more than eleven thousand orbiting satellites and supports over thirteen million paying customers globally. As of November 2026, Amazon has three hundred ninety-one satellites in its Leo constellation. The goal for Leo is to eventually number about three thousand two hundred satellites to provide broadband internet from space to homes and businesses. This competition is particularly relevant for remote areas where conventional broadband connections are unavailable or unreliable. Every launch counts for Amazon as it tries to build out its constellation and close the gap with its rival.

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Alternative Launch Providers and Future Deployments

Fortunately for Amazon, the company has contracts with other launch providers to continue its deployment schedule. Arianespace and SpaceX have already performed other Leo satellite deployments, providing a safety net for the project. Amazon is also planning to use Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket, but that vehicle has yet to return to flight after a failure in May 2026. The ability to switch providers is crucial for maintaining the ambitious timeline required to deploy thousands of satellites. Building a satellite constellation is a complicated business, and even the most experienced operators can suffer setbacks from time to time.

Historical Context of Launch Vehicle Failures

The Vulcan rocket was developed to replace ULA's aging Atlas V rocket and first left the launchpad nearly two years ago. Early flights were not entirely trouble-free, including a nozzle failure on the second flight in October 2024 and a similar problem during the fourth flight in February 2026. Both of those incidents prompted lengthy investigations that prevented the rocket from flying for nine months while ULA and Northrop Grumman redesigned the nozzle. The November 2026 launch was supposed to demonstrate that the rocket was in perfect working order, but the mission did not go to plan. This incident underscores that getting thousands of satellites into orbit is a huge undertaking with occasional failures being an inevitable part of the process.