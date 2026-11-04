Amazon to Cut 95 Washington Jobs Starting Dec 7, 2026

Amazon cuts 95 jobs in Washington state while Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson issues an executive order to help RV residents access shelter services.

Amazon has officially confirmed it will terminate the employment of 95 staff members across Washington state starting on December 7, 2026. These workforce reductions are scheduled to take effect between December and late January as part of a strategic restructuring effort. The corporate giant submitted the required WARN notice on November 2, providing employees with at least 90 days of advance separation notice. This timeline exceeds the standard legal requirement by 30 days, signaling a deliberate approach to transition management.

The job cuts initiated by Amazon will directly affect workers in several key tech hubs within the Pacific Northwest region. Employees stationed in Sumner, Bellevue, Seattle, Redmond, and Pasco face the loss of their positions alongside those based in remote roles. The specific roles being eliminated include vice presidents of product management, directors of supply chain and software development, account representatives, strategists, scientists, researchers, and associates. Operations, program, risk, and product managers, along with software development engineers and data engineers, are also impacted.

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Separation dates for these affected roles begin on December 7, 2026, marking the start of a phased exit process through late January. The WARN letter explicitly noted that these layoffs are expected to be permanent, distinguishing this action from temporary staffing adjustments. MyNorthwest has reached out to Amazon for further comment regarding the broader implications of these cuts on local tech ecosystems. The inclusion of remote workers in the cut list highlights the evolving nature of Amazon's workforce management.

In a contrasting move, Amazon announced plans to hire around 300,000 seasonal workers to support holiday operations. The company stated that seasonal employees working at least 30 hours per week will be eligible for health care coverage beginning January 1, 2027. Plans for these seasonal workers start at $5 per week with $5 copays, offering a new benefit structure for temporary staff. This hiring surge coincides with the period when the 95 permanent roles are being eliminated, reflecting a shift in labor allocation strategies.

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Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson issued a new executive order on Tuesday to address the growing issue of RV homelessness in the city. This directive comes shortly after Wilson vetoed a previous permit program designed to manage recreational vehicle parking. The new order focuses primarily on connecting individuals living in RVs with essential shelter and community services rather than simply regulating their presence in public spaces. This strategy reflects a broader consensus among city leaders that housing stability requires a multifaceted approach.

Two helicopters collided on Tuesday while attempting to land just below Mount Everest's base camp. The tragic accident claimed at least one life and left two others injured in extremely difficult terrain. Base camp serves as the primary staging area for climbers preparing to attempt the summit, making it a hub of intense activity during climbing seasons. The collision underscores the logistical challenges of transporting personnel and supplies in such an extreme environment where weather conditions pose significant risks.

The Home Comfort Alliance recently released its 2026 Seattle furnace cost guide, providing homeowners with critical data on heating expenses. The guide aims to clarify costs associated with furnace maintenance and replacement amidst changing energy markets. This resource is particularly valuable for homeowners in the Puget Sound area who are seeking to manage household budgets and prepare for winter heating demands. The release addresses concerns about rising utility costs during the cold snap affecting the region.

In the medical field, Meier and co-authors concluded a ten-year trial measuring the outcomes of over 300 patients treated with CyberKnife technology. The study was conducted across 21 different centers and provides valuable insights into the effectiveness of this stereotactic radiation therapy. The results contribute to the broader medical understanding of non-invasive treatment options and may influence future clinical practices in oncology and pain management. This long-term study offers evidence-based guidance for healthcare providers.

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Local news also highlights the persistent issue of uninvited home repair scammers in the Puget Sound area. These scammers typically arrive uninvited, claim to see damage, and begin work before homeowners have time to evaluate the situation. Warnings advise residents on seven steps to protect themselves from fraud, including verifying credentials and refusing immediate service requests. These educational efforts aim to empower residents to make informed decisions regarding home maintenance and repairs.