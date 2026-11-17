Amazon introduces Amazon Grocery prepared meals under $8, including breakfast burritos and dinner entrées, delivered via Amazon Now or Same-Day services for Prime members.

Amazon announced Tuesday that it will offer prepared foods through its delivery services, bringing ready-to-eat and heat-and-eat meals straight to your door. Amazon will debut its line of Amazon Grocery meals and Whole Foods Market's family-sized holiday sides through its Amazon Grocery Same-Day Delivery and Amazon Now 30-minute delivery.

New Meal Options Priced Below Eight Dollars

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner selections will be available, spanning burritos, salads, soups, and even dinner entrées such as a Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta, Beef Pot Roast with Gravy, General Tso's Chicken, or Penne Alla Vodka. All options will cost less than $8, excluding taxes and delivery fees. Burritos include Uncured Bacon Breakfast Burrito, Potato, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Burrito, and Chicken Fajita Lunch Burrito. Salads feature Cobb Salad with Chicken and Bacon, Caesar Salad with Chicken, and Apple Walnut Salad with Chicken. Entrées include Parmesan Chicken, Cajun-Style Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo, and Spaghetti and Angus Meatballs.

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Convenience Strategy Led By Vice President

Jason Buechel, Vice President of Amazon Worldwide Grocery Stores, emphasized that customers want delicious, high-quality meals that fit into their lives, without the hassle of cooking or the cost of takeout. He stated that customers can now add a ready-made meal to the same cart as millions of other items they shop for on Amazon and have it delivered the same day. Buechel described this as real convenience and value as people rethink how they eat and spend heading into the new year.

Freshness Guarantee And Holiday Side Dishes

The prepared meals are on top of the existing fresh and frozen prepared foods currently available from other national brands. Amazon noted that perishable items and prepared foods are backed by Amazon's Freshness Guarantee, where if it's not up to standard, Amazon makes it right. Amazon is offering family-sized Whole Foods Market prepared holiday sides that serve four with the Amazon delivery services through the end of the year. Customers can order sides such as creamy mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and classic holiday herb stuffing.

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Amazon Now Thirty-Minute Delivery Service

For customers needing a last-minute addition to the dinner table, Amazon Now can deliver a curated selection of prepared foods from Amazon Grocery or Whole Foods Market in 30 minutes or less. Amazon Now costs $3.99 per order for Amazon Prime members, or $13.99 per order for customers without a Prime membership. Because these new Amazon Grocery prepared meals are shipped with the rest of a customer's order, stocking up takes no extra trip or separate app.

Impact On Daily Shopping And Meal Planning

Amazon wrote that convenience makes these meals an appealing option. A burrito or salad makes a work lunch fit a budget without sacrificing taste, while a stack of heat-and-eat meals becomes an easy meal-prep shortcut for the week ahead. Keeping a few go-to dinners on hand means there is always an answer for the nights when life decides to happen. Amazon Freshness Guarantee covers all prepared foods to ensure quality for consumers seeking quick meal solutions.