Amazon unveils a holiday campaign starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as Santa Claus to promote Prime Video and delivery services, coinciding with a sharp deceleration in Q3 ad revenue growth to 12%.

Amazon has launched a new holiday advertising campaign titled Santa Schwarzenegger, featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger in the role of Santa Claus. The spot is designed to integrate the company's retail delivery services with its streaming entertainment platform, Prime Video. This strategic move comes at a critical time, as Amazon reported a significant deceleration in its advertising revenue growth for the third quarter.

Santa Schwarzenegger Spot Details

The new minute-long advertisement stars Schwarzenegger navigating New York City while using Amazon's delivery infrastructure to obtain his Santa suit. The commercial showcases various Prime services, including same-day delivery for a Christmas tree and ice skates picked up from an Amazon Locker. The spot features the song Make Someone Happy by Jimmy Durante and is scheduled to run across streaming, social, cinema, and digital channels through December 23.

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This campaign serves as a direct promotional vehicle for the upcoming Prime Video original film The Man with the Bag. In that action-comedy, which premieres on December 2, Schwarzenegger plays Santa Claus. The advertisement draws its narrative inspiration directly from the film, blurring the lines between content and commerce to drive engagement for both the movie and the Prime ecosystem.

Ad Revenue Growth Deceleration

Amazon's third-quarter advertising revenue reached $19.6 billion, representing a 12% year-over-year increase. While this figure remains substantial, it marks a sharp deceleration from the 26% growth rate observed in the previous quarter. This slowdown in momentum contributed to a dip in the company's stock price, indicating that investors were anticipating stronger performance.

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The reduced growth rate has drawn close scrutiny from financial markets as competition intensifies across the digital advertising landscape. The disparity between the previous 26% growth and the current 12% suggests that the rapid expansion phase for Amazon's ad business may be cooling. Investors are now closely monitoring whether this trend represents a temporary fluctuation or a longer-term structural shift.

Strategy and Brand Innovation

This campaign exemplifies Amazon's strategy to merge its entertainment arm with its retail and advertising operations. By building the advertisement around a Prime Video film, Amazon achieves multiple objectives simultaneously: promoting the movie, driving engagement with Prime services, and showcasing its advertising capabilities to potential brand partners.

The approach is not new for the tech giant. In May, Amazon's Brand Innovation Lab released a co-branded spot with Liquid I.V. featuring actors from the Prime Video hockey romance series Off Campus. That campaign marked the first time Prime Video leads appeared in a co-branded advertisement, positioning the Brand Innovation Lab as the unit responsible for such cross-property activations.

Market Impact and Future Outlook

For context, retail media networks have become a critical growth engine for retailers globally as brands shift budgets toward platforms that can close the loop between ad exposure and purchase. Amazon offers advertisers access to its streaming audience, shopping data, and delivery infrastructure in one package, a structural advantage that few competitors can match.

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However, several factors may explain the current slowdown in growth. These include tougher year-over-year comparisons as the ad business scales, broader macroeconomic pressure on advertising budgets, or intensifying competition from rivals like Walmart Connect, Google, and Meta. The holiday quarter will serve as a critical test to determine if this is a temporary dip or the start of a longer trend.

Advertising is a high-margin business that subsidizes other investments for Amazon. Any sustained slowdown would force the company to either find new growth levers or accept lower profitability. The Joy Delivered campaign and the Schwarzenegger spot are demonstrations to advertisers that Amazon can deliver engaging, premium content environments. The next earnings report will be the key indicator for whether ad revenue growth stabilizes or continues to decelerate.