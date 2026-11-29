No way to treat the Gipper! A coffee table book featuring snapshots from the set of the film “Reagan” — about 40th President Ronald Reagan — was blocked from appearing on Am…

the 2024 film “Reagan,”“We were shocked to learn that a simple coffee table book of photos from our movie set is being censored by Amazon,” said Alfred Hopston, publicist for the movie.

“Americans depend on a free flow of ideas, especially when it comes to books. The Oct. 21 termination email to Rawhide, which produced the movie and published the related book, shared a link to Kindle’s terms and conditions and broad content guidelines but didn’t offer specifics on the alleged violations.

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“We have terminated your KDP account because we detected activities that attempt to manipulate our services,” an Amazon Kindle representative wrote to Rawhide’s Chris Carpenter. “Examples of manipulation may include abnormal reading activity on your titles or attempts to publish books that violate our Content Guidelines. ” Kindle blocked Rawhide from accessing its account and said the book was removed from the Amazon store. The filmmakers were also banned from opening a new account, the message said.