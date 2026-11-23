Amazon is taking orders for the Moto Tag 3 before it’s even been announced
The Amazon UK listing for Motorola’s new tracking tag has been live since Friday.
The Amazon UK listing for Motorola’s new tracking tag has been live since Friday. is a news writer focused on creative industries, computing, and internet culture.
Jess started her career at TechRadar, covering news and hardware reviews. , and shows the tracker in a “Pantone Lucent White” color option, with a price of £24.96 and a 1-4 month shipping estimate.shared by leaker Evan Blass also shows a vibrant purple version of the new tracking tag, which is described as “Pantone Indigo Blue” on a separate. Both are new color options, with the Moto Tag 2 only currently available in orange or a grey-ish beige.Also readOur Favorite Wavytalk Tools Are 40% Off for Black Friday
While the Moto Tag 3 namethis is a follow-up to the Moto Tag 2, there don’t appear to be any major hardware differences between the two trackers. Both use a replaceable CR2032 battery, claim to provide more than 500 days of battery life, and support UWB in Android Find Hub, among other similarities. The XT2561-1 model number seen on the back of the Moto Tag 3 images also matches that of the Moto Tag 2.
That could mean that the Moto Tag 3 name is an error and these are just new color options for the Tag 2. Kodak’s next collectible is a tiny digital photo frame that doubles as a tracker. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google
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