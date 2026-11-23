The Amazon UK listing for Motorola’s new tracking tag has been live since Friday.﻿

The Amazon UK listing for Motorola’s new tracking tag has been live since Friday. ﻿ is a news writer focused on creative industries, computing, and internet culture.

Jess started her career at TechRadar, covering news and hardware reviews. , and shows the tracker in a “Pantone Lucent White” color option, with a price of £24.96 and a 1-4 month shipping estimate.shared by leaker Evan Blass also shows a vibrant purple version of the new tracking tag, which is described as “Pantone Indigo Blue” on a separate. Both are new color options, with the Moto Tag 2 only currently available in orange or a grey-ish beige.

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While the Moto Tag 3 namethis is a follow-up to the Moto Tag 2, there don’t appear to be any major hardware differences between the two trackers. Both use a replaceable CR2032 battery, claim to provide more than 500 days of battery life, and support UWB in Android Find Hub, among other similarities. The XT2561-1 model number seen on the back of the Moto Tag 3 images also matches that of the Moto Tag 2.

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That could mean that the Moto Tag 3 name is an error and these are just new color options for the Tag 2. Kodak’s next collectible is a tiny digital photo frame that doubles as a tracker. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google