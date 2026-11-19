Amazon’s Black Friday sale is live with 82 yard, snow and backup power deals, from Greenworks and Worx.

It’s time to totally revamp your tool shed. Amazon has everything you need on sale for Black Friday, including everything from chainsaws to snow blowers.

The brands here include Greenworks, Worx, EcoFlow, Bluetti, Solo Stove and Segway. OurWorx 20V 6-inch mini chainsaw $99.99 weighs 3.1 pounds, runs its chain at 33 feet per second and uses Worx’s 20V PowerShare battery, which comes in the box with a charger. It’s $99.99, down from $139.99. Greenworks 80V 21-inch self-propelled mower $569.99 is $569.99 against a list price of $749.99, and the kit is complete: the mower, an 8.0Ah battery and a charger.

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It has a brushless motor and a 21-inch deck, and Greenworks aims it at large lawns. Worx 40V 20-inch cordless snow blower $349.99 throws snow up to 35 feet, according to Worx. It clears a 20-inch path and takes in snow up to 10 inches deep, and it runs on two 20V 6.0Ah batteries that come with a charger. The price is $349.99, down from a list price of $419.99.